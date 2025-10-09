 ITR Refund Still Not Credited Even After Processing? Here's Why It Happens, What You Can Do To Fix It Without Panic
If your ITR refund is delayed even after processing, it could be due to incorrect bank details or technical issues. Here's how to track, correct, and reissue your refund quickly.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Many taxpayers are facing a common issue this year — their Income Tax Return (ITR) has been marked as 'Processed', but the refund amount hasn’t reached their bank account. If this sounds like your case, don’t worry. This is a normal delay in some cases, and there are ways to resolve it.

Why Your Refund Might Be Delayed

There are several possible reasons for the delay. The most common one is incorrect bank account details or wrong IFSC code entered while filing the return. Another reason could be a mismatch in your TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) details or errors in Form 26AS, which shows your tax credit history.

How To Track and Resolve It

To check your refund status, log in to the Income Tax e-filing website and visit the Refund/Demand Status section. If the status says “processed” but the money isn’t credited, recheck your bank account number and IFSC code.

If your details are correct and there’s still no refund, you can submit a Refund Reissue Request on the portal. This will trigger a fresh attempt to send your refund.

What To Do If There’s Still No Update

If your refund has an RFD (Refund File Dispatch) code but money is not received, contact NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) or your bank. Sometimes, refunds get delayed due to technical errors in bank systems.

Faster Processing for Non-Audit Taxpayers

Taxpayers with salaries, interest income, or no audit requirements usually get faster refunds. These returns are simpler and directly processed through the portal.

The last date to file ITR for AY 2025–26 was September 16, 2025, after two deadline extensions. For audit cases, the final date remains October 31, 2025.

