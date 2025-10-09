 Surat House Help Stuns All By Buying ₹60 Lakh Flat, Took Only ₹10 Lakh Loan & Managed The Rest Herself
A domestic worker in Surat surprised everyone by buying a Rs 60 lakh flat with only a Rs 10 lakh loan. Her story of savings, planning, and financial wisdom is now going viral.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Buying a Dream Home in Today’s Market. |

Surat: In today’s time, owning a house in India has become increasingly difficult due to sky-high real estate prices and loan EMIs. But a woman working as a house help in Surat, Gujarat, has shocked everyone by doing something most would find impossible—she bought a Rs 60 lakh flat with just a Rs 10 lakh home loan. She even spent an extra Rs 4 lakh on furniture for her new home.

When the News Went Viral

The story came to light when Nalini Unagar, a social media user, shared the news on platform X (formerly Twitter). She said that her house help casually told her about the new purchase, leaving her completely speechless. What surprised Nalini even more was that the woman used mostly her own savings and cash to pay for the flat and didn’t rely on a big loan.

This Wasn’t Her First Property

When Nalini asked how she managed to do this, she found out that the domestic worker was not new to real estate. She already owned a two-storey house and a shop in Valanja village, Gujarat. Both the house and shop are rented out, providing her with steady income. Her story shows how consistent savings and smart financial planning can work wonders, even with a modest income.

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly went viral, with users praising the woman for her financial intelligence and discipline. Some were amazed by her success, while others questioned if a Rs 60 lakh 3BHK flat was really possible in Surat.

One user wrote, 'A 3BHK for Rs 60 lakh in Surat? Sounds like fiction!' Another added, 'Why are you shocked? Be happy for her success!' Nalini replied, 'Of course, I’m happy. But as a society, we often assume people in certain jobs are poor. In truth, they may manage money better than many of us.'

