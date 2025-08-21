Big Update From Income Tax Department On Refunds, Delayed ITR Refunds Now Being Released

New Delhi: If you were waiting for your Income Tax Return (ITR) refund, there is good news. The Income Tax Department has said that the refunds that were delayed have now been processed and released.
Reason Behind the Delay
The department explained that the delays happened because of automated validation checks and extra risk-assessment filters in the system.
These checks were added to make sure that fake or incorrect refund claims are not approved by mistake.
Checks Take Time But Ensure Accuracy
The department said that while these checks may take some extra time, they are there to make sure everything is accurate and no wrong refund is issued.
Refunds Are Now Being Released
Now, the ITRs that were stuck due to these system checks have been successfully processed, and the refunds have been sent to the taxpayers.
Pending Refunds Under Close Watch
The Income Tax Department also said that they are keeping a close watch on all other pending ITRs, and they will be cleared as soon as possible.
Simple Meaning for You
If your refund is delayed, don’t worry. The delay is only because the system was making sure everything is safe and correct. Your money will come soon.