 Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Bolsters India–Israel Strategic & Economic Partnership
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCommerce Minister Piyush Goyal Bolsters India–Israel Strategic & Economic Partnership

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Bolsters India–Israel Strategic & Economic Partnership

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a productive visit to Israel aimed at strengthening the India–Israel strategic and economic partnership. He held a series of high-level engagements. During his visit from November 20–22, Goyal held bilateral meetings with three Israeli ministers and also called on Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a productive visit to Israel during which he held a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the India–Israel strategic and economic partnership, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The visit reaffirmed the strong commitment of both countries to deepen economic ties, accelerate technology-driven cooperation, and expand partnerships across sectors of strategic importance, marking an important step forward in the next phase of the India–Israel relationship, the statement said. During his visit from November 20–22, Goyal held bilateral meetings with three Israeli ministers and also called on Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Read Also
Piyush Goyal Drops Big Hint: ₹25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission Guidelines Imminent
article-image

Goyal’s discussions with Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, covered discussions on an FTA. A key highlight was the signing of the Terms of Reference for the India–Israel Free Trade Agreement, marking an important step toward structured negotiations for a balanced and mutually beneficial outcome.

Discussions with Israel’s Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, covered the opportunities for Indian companies in the fields of infrastructure, mining and the opportunities for the Indian workers in Israel, while discussions with Israel’s Minister of Agriculture, Avi Dichter, covered Israel’s long-term food-security strategy, seed-improvement technologies, and leadership in agricultural water-reuse. Goyal also participated in the India–Israel Business Forum and CEOs Forum, which saw strong industry participation from both sides.

FPJ Shorts
'Wounds Of Centuries Healing, It Is Revival Of Indian Culture': PM Modi After Historic 'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple; Video
'Wounds Of Centuries Healing, It Is Revival Of Indian Culture': PM Modi After Historic 'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple; Video
Thane News: 4-Foot-Long Rat Snake Sparks Panic At Civil Hospital After Slipping Into Ward | Watch
Thane News: 4-Foot-Long Rat Snake Sparks Panic At Civil Hospital After Slipping Into Ward | Watch
AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link Goes Live Today; Exam From December 10
AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link Goes Live Today; Exam From December 10
Angoori Bhabhi Twist! Shubhangi Atre Calls Exit A 'Blessing In Disguise' As Shilpa Shinde Returns To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
Angoori Bhabhi Twist! Shubhangi Atre Calls Exit A 'Blessing In Disguise' As Shilpa Shinde Returns To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
Read Also
India & New Zealand Conclude The Fourth Round Of FTA Negotiations In Auckland & Rotorua
article-image

Over 250 B2B meetings were also held. In his remarks, the minister underscored India’s vast potential for Israeli innovators and businesses, particularly in technology, agritech, water tech, defence, science and technology, fintech, AI, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals and space. He held interactions with the leadership of top Israeli companies, including Check Point, IDE Technologies, NTA, and Netafim, focusing on partnerships in cybersecurity, desalination and wastewater management, metro and urban mobility solutions, and precision agriculture, respectively.

Goyal visited the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, where he was briefed on Israel’s globally renowned innovation ecosystem. He also experienced an autonomous-driving demonstration by Mobileye and visited Kibbutz Ramat Rachel to understand Israel’s community-driven models of sustainable agriculture and rural development. Goyal, who was accompanied by a delegation of over 60 Indian business leaders, engaged with the diamond community and members of the Indian community in Israel.

He visited key cultural and historical sites in Israel, including the Israel Museum and the Indian Hospice. He also undertook insightful site visits in Israel — exploring innovation at the Peres Center for Peace &amp; Innovation, cybersecurity leadership at Check Point, advancements in healthcare at Sheba Hospital, and best practices in sustainable farming during an agri-farm visit.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Bolsters India–Israel Strategic & Economic Partnership

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Bolsters India–Israel Strategic & Economic Partnership

Economist Sajjid Chinoy Encourages Scrutiny Of Government's Curb On FDI's From China, Holds Up...

Economist Sajjid Chinoy Encourages Scrutiny Of Government's Curb On FDI's From China, Holds Up...

India Edges Closer To Multi-Year Infrastructure Super-Cycle, Hefty Market Size Flaunts Potential To...

India Edges Closer To Multi-Year Infrastructure Super-Cycle, Hefty Market Size Flaunts Potential To...

Sudeep Pharma IPO Sees GMP Slide From 20% To 14%, Subscription Soars To Over 8.6 Crore Bids Against...

Sudeep Pharma IPO Sees GMP Slide From 20% To 14%, Subscription Soars To Over 8.6 Crore Bids Against...

'India May Need To Slow Down Spending Growth In The Second Half Of FY26 To Stay On Track With Fiscal...

'India May Need To Slow Down Spending Growth In The Second Half Of FY26 To Stay On Track With Fiscal...