Sensex Falls 314 Points On Third Straight Day Of Decline, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 To Close At 25,865

The stock market slipped for the third day in a row as selling pressure persisted. |

Mumbai: For the third consecutive day, the stock market closed with losses, as selling pressure continued. After heavy declines on Friday and Monday, the market again ended in the red today. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 313.70 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 84,587.01. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index dropped 93.91 points, or 0.36 percent, to settle below 25,900, at 25,865.60.

Top Losers and Gainers on the Sensex

On the Sensex, Trent, Tata Motors PV, HCLTech, Infosys, and Power Grid were the major losers of the session. In contrast, BEL, SBI, Tata Steel, and Eternal stood out as the top-performing gainers.

Sector Performance Highlights

Among sectors, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank showed strong momentum, rising 1.62 percent and 1.44 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty IT slipped 0.57 percent, and Nifty Media declined 0.8 percent, indicating pressure in technology and media stocks.

Broader Market Outlook

The broader market delivered a comparatively better performance. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.36 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index added 0.19 percent, reflecting mild positive sentiment in mid- and small-cap segments.