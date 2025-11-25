 Sensex Falls 314 Points On Third Straight Day Of Decline, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 To Close At 25,865
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Falls 314 Points On Third Straight Day Of Decline, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 To Close At 25,865

Sensex Falls 314 Points On Third Straight Day Of Decline, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 To Close At 25,865

The stock market slipped for the third day in a row as selling pressure persisted. The Sensex dropped 313.70 points to 84,587.01, while the Nifty fell 93.91 points to close at 25,865.60, staying below the 25,900 mark. Market sentiment remained weak after back-to-back heavy declines.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
The stock market slipped for the third day in a row as selling pressure persisted. |

Mumbai: For the third consecutive day, the stock market closed with losses, as selling pressure continued. After heavy declines on Friday and Monday, the market again ended in the red today. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 313.70 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 84,587.01. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index dropped 93.91 points, or 0.36 percent, to settle below 25,900, at 25,865.60.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Indian Markets Rebound After Two-Day Slide, PSU Banks & Realty Stocks Lead Gains
article-image

Top Losers and Gainers on the Sensex

On the Sensex, Trent, Tata Motors PV, HCLTech, Infosys, and Power Grid were the major losers of the session. In contrast, BEL, SBI, Tata Steel, and Eternal stood out as the top-performing gainers.

Sector Performance Highlights

FPJ Shorts
Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Makes His Acting Debut With Aukaat Ke Bahar, Watch Teaser—Video
Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Makes His Acting Debut With Aukaat Ke Bahar, Watch Teaser—Video
Virat Kohli's Arrival At Mumbai Airport Creates Buzz As He Clicks Photos & Interacts With Fans Ahead Of IND vs SA ODI Series; Video
Virat Kohli's Arrival At Mumbai Airport Creates Buzz As He Clicks Photos & Interacts With Fans Ahead Of IND vs SA ODI Series; Video
Badrinath Dham Portals Closed For Winter, Marking End Of Char Dham Yatra; Temple Adorned With Flowers, Army Band's Musical Tribute; Video
Badrinath Dham Portals Closed For Winter, Marking End Of Char Dham Yatra; Temple Adorned With Flowers, Army Band's Musical Tribute; Video
'Apne Waqt Ki Nora Fatehi': 75-Year-Old Granny Stuns Crowd With Her 'Headflip & Epic Moves' At Wedding Ceremony | WATCH
'Apne Waqt Ki Nora Fatehi': 75-Year-Old Granny Stuns Crowd With Her 'Headflip & Epic Moves' At Wedding Ceremony | WATCH

Among sectors, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank showed strong momentum, rising 1.62 percent and 1.44 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty IT slipped 0.57 percent, and Nifty Media declined 0.8 percent, indicating pressure in technology and media stocks.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open On A Flat Note, Fresh Trigger Expectations Leave Investors Hanging
article-image

Broader Market Outlook

The broader market delivered a comparatively better performance. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.36 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index added 0.19 percent, reflecting mild positive sentiment in mid- and small-cap segments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Embassy Group Enters Mumbai’s Ultra-Luxury Market With New Project In Worli

Embassy Group Enters Mumbai’s Ultra-Luxury Market With New Project In Worli

Sensex Falls 314 Points On Third Straight Day Of Decline, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 To Close At...

Sensex Falls 314 Points On Third Straight Day Of Decline, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 To Close At...

Why Your Income Tax Refund Gets Delayed? 5 Key Reasons Behind Slow Processing Explained

Why Your Income Tax Refund Gets Delayed? 5 Key Reasons Behind Slow Processing Explained

Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA...

Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA...

Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS...

Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS...