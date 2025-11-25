 Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA Report

Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA Report

Gold extended gains amid Bank of America forecasting the yellow metal to average $4,538 per ounce in 2026 with a potential climb to $5,000 with sustained macro tailwinds and safe-haven demand.BofA forecasted that gold could touch $5,000 if key macro forces including elevated government debt levels, persistent inflation, lower interest rates and the influence of unconventional US economic policies.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Gold extended gains on Tuesday amid Bank of America forecasting the yellow metal to average $4,538 per ounce in 2026 with a potential climb to $5,000 with sustained macro tailwinds and safe-haven demand. The global spot prices went to about $4,175 per ounce as markets priced in a stronger chance of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in December.

At mid-day, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,25,342 up from Rs 1,23,308 on the previous day, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).BofA indicated that gold still has further room for a rally despite being described as both “overbought” and “underinvested,” even as institutional allocations remain relatively light even as prices climb.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 25: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

BofA forecasted that gold could touch 5,000 dollars if key macro forces including elevated government debt levels, persistent inflation, lower interest rates, and the influence of unconventional US economic policies that have already contributed to gold’s historic rally.Slowing demand from China, supply constraints in key mined metals, low global inventories are other key watch points according to the bank.

BofA cautioned the main downside risk is a hawkish shift by the US Federal Reserve regarding rate cuts.Expectations of a December rate cut surged after New York Fed President John Williams signalled that cutting interest rates “won’t hurt the Fed’s fight against inflation”.CME FedWatch Tool showed traders assigning an 81 per cent probability to a Fed rate cut in December, up from 40 per cent a week earlier.

FPJ Shorts
ChatGPT Gets A New Shopping Research Feature: What It Does & How To Use It
ChatGPT Gets A New Shopping Research Feature: What It Does & How To Use It
Chelsea Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Match In India
Chelsea Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Match In India
Cyclone Senyar Likely To Form In 48 Hours In Malaysia, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In THESE Indian States; Check Details
Cyclone Senyar Likely To Form In 48 Hours In Malaysia, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In THESE Indian States; Check Details
Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch Viral Video
Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch Viral Video

Lower Fed rates boost gold as the metal does not carry a yield, reducing the opportunity cost of holding it when rates drop.Meanwhile, in early trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery were up 1 per cent at Rs 1,25,106 per 10 grams. Silver prices also moved higher. MCX Silver December contracts were trading 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 1,56,551 per kg during the early trade.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Your Income Tax Refund Gets Delayed? 5 Key Reasons Behind Slow Processing Explained

Why Your Income Tax Refund Gets Delayed? 5 Key Reasons Behind Slow Processing Explained

Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA...

Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA...

Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS...

Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS...

India Perceives South Korea As A Strong Partner For Shipbuilding Capacity Expansion & Strengthening...

India Perceives South Korea As A Strong Partner For Shipbuilding Capacity Expansion & Strengthening...

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Urges CAIT To Organise “Biggest-Ever Swadeshi Mela” In...

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Urges CAIT To Organise “Biggest-Ever Swadeshi Mela” In...