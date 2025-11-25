 Confederation Of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations Sends Missive To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeking National Policy To Support Growth
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: The Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations (CISTA) on Tuesday has sent a missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a national policy to support their growth.In the letter, CISTA President Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty said that the small tea growers (STGs) contribute to more than 50 per cent of the total tea production volumes in the country annually.

"However, the STGs are facing acute distress in terms of volatile green tea leaf prices, limited access to credit and proper scientific support", he said.Many of the STG owner falls into a debt trap due to this, Chakraborty said.The group said that while production costs continue to increase, realisation in terms of prices is lower.

According to the confederation, the STGs generate substantial employment. In the letter, it said that as minimum sustainable price should be established for the green tea leaves produced by the STGs, they should also be brought under the various schemes like Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and be provided institutional support.CISTA said a national policy for STGs should be drawn up by the Centre. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

