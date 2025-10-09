 Despite Full Insurance Coverage, Patient Pays ₹2800 For Non-Consumables, What This Says About Hidden Hospital Charges & Billing Gaps
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDespite Full Insurance Coverage, Patient Pays ₹2800 For Non-Consumables, What This Says About Hidden Hospital Charges & Billing Gaps

Despite Full Insurance Coverage, Patient Pays ₹2800 For Non-Consumables, What This Says About Hidden Hospital Charges & Billing Gaps

Despite having a top-tier insurance plan with non-consumables cover, a patient had to pay Rs 2800 out-of-pocket. This highlights how hospitals interpret billing differently — and why detailed coverage matters.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
A Small Injury, A Big Lesson. |

Bengaluru: A minor finger injury during a cricket game turned into a surprising financial experience for a patient, who spent one night at the hospital for a basic procedure. Thankfully, his insurance was excellent — it even covered non-consumables, which most regular health plans don’t.

The total bill came to around Rs 40,000. The insurance company paid the full amount under a cashless arrangement. But during discharge, the hospital asked the patient to pay Rs 3,200 for non-consumables. Confused, he showed them the list of covered items under his policy. While 'gloves' were on the insurance list and were eventually paid for, other items like surgeon gowns, Betadine, drapes, and mops weren’t — leading him to pay Rs 2,800 from his pocket.

Are These Items Justified?

The patient couldn’t understand why basic hygiene items like mops or Betadine — used to clean wounds — weren’t included in the procedure cost. Shouldn’t a surgeon's gown or drapes be part of any surgical setup?

FPJ Shorts
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video
Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's Victory Over India In Coca-Cola Cup Final; Video
TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3
TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3
Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women Employees
Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women Employees

When shared online, a doctor gave a sharp reply: 'Would you want your surgeon to use the same gown, drapes, and mop for all patients?' The point made sense — these items are used only once and must be billed. But if insurance doesn’t cover them, the patient ends up paying, no matter how good the policy is.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550...

Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550...

India–UK FTA To Boost MSMEs & Youth Jobs, Nine UK Universities Set To Open Campuses In India: PM...

India–UK FTA To Boost MSMEs & Youth Jobs, Nine UK Universities Set To Open Campuses In India: PM...

Despite Full Insurance Coverage, Patient Pays ₹2800 For Non-Consumables, What This Says About...

Despite Full Insurance Coverage, Patient Pays ₹2800 For Non-Consumables, What This Says About...

Aviation Regulator DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Lapses In Pilot Training

Aviation Regulator DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Lapses In Pilot Training

Buying Bikes Online Now Possible, Royal Enfield's 350cc Range In Collaboration With Amazon India...

Buying Bikes Online Now Possible, Royal Enfield's 350cc Range In Collaboration With Amazon India...