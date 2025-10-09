 Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSilver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand

Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand

Silver prices surged Rs 6,000 to hit fresh record of Rs 1,63,000 per kilogram in the national capital on Thursday, aided by safe-haven buying in the global market amid geopolitical, economic uncertainties and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Silver prices surge to fresh record of Rs 1.63 lakh/kg in New Delhi amid safe-haven demand and industrial buying | Representation Image

New Delhi, Oct 9: Silver prices surged Rs 6,000 to hit fresh record of Rs 1,63,000 per kilogram in the national capital on Thursday, aided by safe-haven buying in the global market amid geopolitical, economic uncertainties and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Second Steep Surge in a Week

The white metal saw such a steep surge for the second time within a week. It had climbed Rs 7,400 to close at Rs 1,57,400 per kg on October 6. According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver had closed at Rs 1,57,000 per kg on Wednesday.

Gold Remains Steady at Record Levels

FPJ Shorts
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand
Rajasthan Passes Tough Law Against Forced Conversions; Offenders May Face Life Term
Rajasthan Passes Tough Law Against Forced Conversions; Offenders May Face Life Term
Maharashtra Crime: 29-Year-Old Security Guard Arrested For Fatal Attack On Family Over ₹50 Lakh Debt In Virar
Maharashtra Crime: 29-Year-Old Security Guard Arrested For Fatal Attack On Family Over ₹50 Lakh Debt In Virar
Uttar Pradesh News: Private Jet Skids Off Runway During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, All Passengers Safe - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Private Jet Skids Off Runway During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, All Passengers Safe - VIDEO

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity stayed unchanged at their all-time high levels of Rs 1,26,600 and Rs 1,26,000 (inclusive of all taxes), respectively, on Thursday.

Also Watch:

Read Also
After Gold’s Record-Breaking Run Above $4,000, Silver Now Eyes Historic USD 50 Breakout; Could...
article-image

Global Precious Metal Trends

Globally, spot gold was trading marginally lower at USD 4,039.26 per ounce while silver rose more than 1 per cent to hit a high of USD 49.67 per ounce.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand

Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand

VIDEO: 'India Is Key Growth Engine Of World Economy,' Says IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

VIDEO: 'India Is Key Growth Engine Of World Economy,' Says IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

VIDEO: PM Modi And British PM Keir Starmer Endorse Pacts To Deepen India-UK Trade, Investment And...

VIDEO: PM Modi And British PM Keir Starmer Endorse Pacts To Deepen India-UK Trade, Investment And...

TCS Q2 Net Profit Falls 5 Per Cent Sequentially To ₹12,131 Crore; Revenue Up 3.7 Pc

TCS Q2 Net Profit Falls 5 Per Cent Sequentially To ₹12,131 Crore; Revenue Up 3.7 Pc

'For Us, AI Means All Inclusive': Indian PM Narendra Modi Champions Ethical Artificial Intelligence...

'For Us, AI Means All Inclusive': Indian PM Narendra Modi Champions Ethical Artificial Intelligence...