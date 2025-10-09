IndiGo Aims To Strengthen India-UK Connectivity In Winter With New Routes Increased Frequency, Commences Mumbai-Copenhagen Flight

IndiGo enhances its global network with new flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen and increased frequency to Manchester | X - @IndiGo6E

Mumbai: IndiGo has announced plans to increase connectivity between India and the United Kingdom by increasing the frequency of its flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Manchester. The airline also commenced thrice-weekly flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Expansion of Long-Haul Routes

IndiGo’s service between Mumbai and Manchester marked the airline’s long-haul debut on July 1, following which it also announced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester starting November 15. Additionally, it recently announced the launch of direct, daily flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai from October 26.

Namaste Copenhagen! 💙

Happiness is clearly in the air because we can’t stop smiling. Here are some moments capturing the joy of our first flight. #goIndiGo #IndiGoToHappiness #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/BE3jKcBEQN — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 9, 2025

Enhanced Winter Capacity to Manchester

The airline has now announced that it will enhance its winter capacity to Manchester with the Delhi-Manchester-Delhi service going from 4x to 5x weekly starting November 15, and the frequency on the Mumbai-Manchester-Mumbai route increasing from 3x to 4x weekly from November 17. This represents a further increase of 28% in non-stop capacity between India and Manchester. These routes will be operated using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

High Potential UK-India Market

“The UK-India corridor is a high-potential market, driven by strong economic ties between the two nations and an ever-expanding Indian diaspora in the UK. There is significant demand from the corporates, tourists, students and people visiting friends and family,” said a spokesperson of the airline.

New Direct Route to Copenhagen

On Wednesday, IndiGo commenced its direct long-haul service connecting Mumbai and Copenhagen in Denmark, marking the airline’s entry into the Scandinavian region of Europe. The thrice weekly flights on the route are operated using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on wet lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. Copenhagen becomes IndiGo’s fourth destination in Europe after Istanbul, Manchester and Amsterdam, soon to be followed by London and Athens.

Flight Schedule and Operations

The Mumbai-Copenhagen flight 6E-0041 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 4.35am and reach at 10.05am while the return flight 6E-0042 will depart from Copenhagen at 12.30pm and reach Mumbai at 12.30am the next morning.

Strategic Gateway to the Nordic Region

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer at IndiGo, said, “The launch of our third long-haul route between Mumbai and Copenhagen unlocks a strategic gateway to the Nordic region as we continue to deepen our presence in Europe. We are steadily expanding our operations across the globe, and our strong partnerships like the one we share with Denmark and the Copenhagen Airport play a crucial role in enhancing the experience that we offer to our customers.”

