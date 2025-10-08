 IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen
IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File Photo

New Delhi: IndiGo on Wednesday commenced flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

Copenhagen is IndiGo's 44th international and 138th destination overall. The airline, which is expanding its international network, in July, started operating services to Amsterdam and Manchester from Mumbai.

The services to Copenhagen, which also marks the carrier's entry into the Scandinavian region of Europe, will be operated three times a week with the leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

With a fleet of over 400 planes, IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights daily.

