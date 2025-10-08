Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 25-Year-Old Andheri Doctor Duped Of ₹2.43 Lakh In Online Banking Scam; Case Registered At Oshiwara Police Station

Andheri doctor loses ₹2.43 lakh in cyber fraud; police launch probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: In yet another case of cyber financial fraud, a 25-year-old doctor from Andheri has fallen victim to a major online banking scam, losing over ₹2.43 lakh from his SBI Bank account without his knowledge. The incident came to light on August 30, when the victim noticed unauthorized transactions while on duty.

Doctor Loses ₹2.43 Lakh

The complainant, Dr. Ashish Sunil Navale (25), a resident of Versova, Andheri (West), and an MBBS student at Cooper Hospital, stated that he discovered the fraud while performing his duty at the Urban Health Care Training Centre in Lokhandwala, Andheri. Around 3:30 p.m., he received an email and SMS alert from his bank notifying him that ₹1,01,720 had been debited from his SBI account.

Multiple Unauthorized Transactions Detected

Upon checking his account through the SBI mobile app, Dr. Navale found that three unauthorized transactions totaling ₹2,43,020 had taken place over the past three days. Shocked by the discovery, he immediately contacted the SBI customer service, which advised him to register a complaint on the national cyber helpline number 1930.

Police Register Cyber Crime Case

According to FIR, The doctor further stated that he had not shared his mobile phone, opened any suspicious links, or received any fraudulent calls or OTPs during that period. He suspects that an unknown person gained illegal access to his bank account through digital means and siphoned off the funds.

Investigation Underway

Following his complaint, Oshiwara Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for online fraud and unauthorized access.

Also Watch:

The Cyber Police are now investigating to trace the suspect and recover the defrauded amount. Police have urged citizens to remain cautious of phishing links, fraudulent emails, and fake banking apps, and to immediately report suspicious activity to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/