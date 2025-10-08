 Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 25-Year-Old Andheri Doctor Duped Of ₹2.43 Lakh In Online Banking Scam; Case Registered At Oshiwara Police Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Fraud: 25-Year-Old Andheri Doctor Duped Of ₹2.43 Lakh In Online Banking Scam; Case Registered At Oshiwara Police Station

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 25-Year-Old Andheri Doctor Duped Of ₹2.43 Lakh In Online Banking Scam; Case Registered At Oshiwara Police Station

In yet another case of cyber financial fraud, a 25-year-old doctor from Andheri has fallen victim to a major online banking scam, losing over ₹2.43 lakh from his SBI Bank account without his knowledge. The incident came to light on August 30, when the victim noticed unauthorized transactions while on duty.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Andheri doctor loses ₹2.43 lakh in cyber fraud; police launch probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: In yet another case of cyber financial fraud, a 25-year-old doctor from Andheri has fallen victim to a major online banking scam, losing over ₹2.43 lakh from his SBI Bank account without his knowledge. The incident came to light on August 30, when the victim noticed unauthorized transactions while on duty.

Doctor Loses ₹2.43 Lakh

The complainant, Dr. Ashish Sunil Navale (25), a resident of Versova, Andheri (West), and an MBBS student at Cooper Hospital, stated that he discovered the fraud while performing his duty at the Urban Health Care Training Centre in Lokhandwala, Andheri. Around 3:30 p.m., he received an email and SMS alert from his bank notifying him that ₹1,01,720 had been debited from his SBI account.

Multiple Unauthorized Transactions Detected

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And Biodiverse Urban Spaces
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And Biodiverse Urban Spaces
Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods
Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods

Upon checking his account through the SBI mobile app, Dr. Navale found that three unauthorized transactions totaling ₹2,43,020 had taken place over the past three days. Shocked by the discovery, he immediately contacted the SBI customer service, which advised him to register a complaint on the national cyber helpline number 1930.

Police Register Cyber Crime Case

According to FIR, The doctor further stated that he had not shared his mobile phone, opened any suspicious links, or received any fraudulent calls or OTPs during that period. He suspects that an unknown person gained illegal access to his bank account through digital means and siphoned off the funds.

Investigation Underway

Following his complaint, Oshiwara Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for online fraud and unauthorized access.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 44-Year-Old Bank Officer Duped Of ₹38.14 Lakh In Fake Online Investment...
article-image

The Cyber Police are now investigating to trace the suspect and recover the defrauded amount. Police have urged citizens to remain cautious of phishing links, fraudulent emails, and fake banking apps, and to immediately report suspicious activity to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project...

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project...

Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts

Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts

Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And...

Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And...

Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods

Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods

PFCD Urges Insurance Coverage For Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries To Improve Arthritis Care...

PFCD Urges Insurance Coverage For Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries To Improve Arthritis Care...