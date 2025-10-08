 Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Joins ‘Mumbai One App’ For Seamless Integrated Public Transport
Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Joins ‘Mumbai One App’ For Seamless Integrated Public Transport

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has become part of the newly launched ‘Mumbai One App’, India’s first integrated mobility platform, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport integrated into Mumbai One App to enable digital, paperless and seamless commuting across MMR | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has become part of the newly launched ‘Mumbai One App’, India’s first integrated mobility platform, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday.

The advanced platform, described as “One App – Limitless Journeys,” brings together 11 public transport operators across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), enabling commuters to book tickets, plan routes, and travel across multiple systems — including buses, metros, monorails, and local trains — through a single app.

Digital Transformation of Urban Mobility

Developed under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the guidance of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the initiative aims to boost Maharashtra’s digital transformation and improve urban mobility through technology-driven convenience.

With NMMT now integrated into the Mumbai One App, passengers can book tickets online for city buses, marking a major step toward smart, paperless, and time-efficient commuting.

“This initiative is a significant stride toward realizing the Prime Minister’s Digital India vision and the MMRDA’s #MumbaiInMinutes mission,” an official said.

'Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Asia’s Largest Connectivity Hub': PM Narendra Modi After NMIA, Metro...
article-image

Commissioner Urges Citizens to Use the App

Expressing his appreciation for NMMT’s inclusion, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde urged citizens to make full use of the app for seamless and eco-friendly travel experiences.

