Mumbai Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Electrician Killed After Speeding Ertiga Hits Bike, Victim Run Over By Bus In Mankhurd

Mumbai: A 45-year-old electrician tragically lost his life in a road accident on the night of October 6 in Mankhurd, after being struck by a speeding Ertiga car and subsequently run over by a private travels bus. The fatal crash occurred on the busy Sion-Panvel Highway.

Incident Details

According to the FIR filed at the Mankhurd police station, the deceased, Mohammad Fazil Khan, a resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar, Bapurao Jagtap Marg, Byculla (West), was travelling towards Navi Mumbai on his Yamaha ZR two-wheeler (MH-01-CS-3260) at around 8:15 PM. As he approached the Mankhurd toll plaza, a grey colour Ertiga car, speeding from behind, rammed into his motorcycle.

The impact caused Fazil to lose control and crash into the divider on the right side of the road. He was thrown approximately 25 feet across the road to the left lane. At that moment, a Volvo bus (AR-01-V-4688), operated by Naik Travels and heading in the same direction, ran over Fazil with its right rear wheels, severely injuring both his legs.

Response and Investigation

Shockingly, the driver of the Ertiga fled the scene without stopping or offering any assistance. Meanwhile, the bus driver, Chainsingh Roopsingh Chauhan, halted the vehicle a short distance ahead and, with the help of Akash Anil Dhage, a 27-year-old delivery worker from a diagnostic centre in Turbhe, pulled Fazil from under the bus and moved him to the side of the road.

The Mankhurd police and emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Fazil was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at around 2:30 AM on October 7.

Legal Action

Based on a complaint filed by Fazil’s elder brother Parvez Khan,50, the Mankhurd police have registered a case against the unknown Ertiga driver and bus driver Chainsingh Chauhan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act.

Police investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to trace the absconding Ertiga driver through CCTV footage and other leads.

