Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches AI-Powered Tax Mitra Chatbot To Simplify Property Tax Payments

Panvel: In a significant move towards digital governance, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an advanced Tax Mitra Chatbot, a virtual assistant designed to make property tax payments quicker, more transparent, and citizen-friendly.

The AI-enabled chatbot, available on PMC’s official website panvelmc.org, allows citizens to check tax dues, make payments online, and get instant updates on schemes and rebates all from the comfort of their homes.

PMC Officials Highlight Benefits

Speaking about the initiative, PMC Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale said, “The bot is another step in our commitment to providing efficient and transparent civic services. We want citizens to experience convenience in paying taxes without having to stand in long queues.”

The chatbot provides a range of services including real-time access to pending tax amounts, instant online payments via mobile or computer, clarification on bills and tax calculations, and notifications about ongoing schemes and deadlines.

Highlighting the user-friendly nature of the service, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge added, “Our aim is to make tax payment completely digital and hassle-free. Citizens can now get answers to their queries in seconds. We urge everyone to take advantage of this facility before the Abhay Yojana deadline.”

Abhay Yojana Incentives

Under the Abhay Yojana, PMC is offering a 75% waiver on penalty charges for property taxpayers who clear their dues by October 15, 2025. Additional discounts include a 2% rebate for those who opt for e-bills and digital payments, and another 2% concession for installing solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, or managing solid waste scientifically.

PMC Reports Collections and Benefits

So far, PMC has reported that 95,078 property owners have paid their taxes, with 60,213 citizens benefiting under the Abhay Yojana. The total penalty waiver granted stands at Rs 117 crore, while overall collections under the scheme have reached Rs 566 crore.

“This initiative reflects PMC’s vision of combining technology with citizen convenience,” Chitale added. “We hope more residents embrace digital methods and contribute to a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient Panvel.”

