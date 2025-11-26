 Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter
Stating that those arrested have been identified as Harvinder Singh alias Bhola, Lakhwinder Singh, Mohammad Samir and Rohit Sharma, all residents of Patiala district, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that seven .32 calibre pistols along with 70 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

Rajesh Moudgil
Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have nabbed four operatives of foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire near Dera Bassi-Ambala highway near here.

DGP Yadav said that a preliminary probe revealed that the arrested persons were acting on the instructions of their foreign-based handler and were planning targeted attacks in Patiala region.

According to police, specific intelligence inputs were received indicating the presence of the operatives in a house located along the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway and when the police teams attempted to apprehend the accused, the suspects opened fire at the police party.

Police said that while two police personnel were saved as the bullets struck their bulletproof jackets, the accused were nabbed after police opened the retaliatory fire and overpowered them. However, Bhola and Mohammad Samir sustained bullet injuries, police said and added that all the four arrested individuals have criminal histories.

