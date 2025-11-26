Lawrence Bishnoi Jacket Fashion Trend: 3 Arrested By Rajasthan Police For Selling Outfit Bearing Gangster's Name

X/@Honest_Cric_fan

Jaipur: As part of a crackdown on the glorification of criminals, the Rajasthan Police have arrested three men for selling replicas of a distinctive jacket worn by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police said that such trends normalise crime and influence young people towards gang culture.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 38-year-old Krishna alias Guddu Sharma, 31-year-old Sanjay Saini and 50-year-old Sureshchand Sharma. They were caught selling 35 jackets bearing the gangster’s name at City Plaza in Kotputli town. The police said the arrests were made following directives from headquarters to curb the glorification of criminals and gangsters. Police have launched an inquiry to trace others involved in the sale or promotion of such items.

Earlier last year, e-commerce websites fell into trouble after the Maharashtra State Cyber Department discovered that several websites, such as Flipkart, AliExpress, TeeShopper and Etsy, were selling T-shirts with images of Bishnoi and even Dawood Ibrahim. The products were quickly taken down from the platform.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. Lawrence Bishnoi, the leader of the Bishnoi gang, has been linked to several high-profile crimes. His gang is accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui and has repeatedly issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.