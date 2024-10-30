Who Is Kaushal Chaudhary? Jailed Gangster Makes Plan To Kill Lawrence Bishnoi, Dismantle His ‘B’ Company

Lawrence Bishnoi (Left), Kaushal Chaudhary (Right) |

A plot to kill the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Sabarmati jail, and dismantle his gang, also known as the 'B Company' has come to light, allegedly planned by his jailed rival, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary.

The plan emerged after the recent arrest of two suspects linked to a shooting incident at a businessman’s residence in Delhi's Rani Bagh on Tuesday. According to the police, Bilal Ansari (22) and Shuheb (21) - both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr - were arrested following a brief gunfight during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"Both accused were involved in the firing incident at a businessman's residence in Rani Bagh on October 26," officials said, adding that the attack was carried out on the order of fugitive Pawan Shokeen, alias Sonu, who operates from abroad, for extortion.

Intention to send a message to Bishnoi

This incident was reportedly an attempt by Chaudhary’s network to send a message to Bishnoi's faction while demanding extortion money from the businessman.

As per reports, Chaudhary, a long-standing adversary of Lawrence Bishnoi, is determined to eliminate Bishnoi’s powerful network. Chaudhary, currently held in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram, has allegedly been working to fortify his gang to rival Bishnoi's operations.

Chaudhary's strategy to kill Bishnoi

Reports suggest that the strategy includes building an extensive network of shooters, gathering funds through extortion, and expanding his gang’s presence both locally and internationally.

Key to Chaudhary’s plan is Pawan Shaukeen, his close associate, who resides in California. Shaukeen is believed to be coordinating efforts from abroad, directing shooters and overseeing financial demands, including the extortion of Rs 15 crore from the Rani Bagh businessman.

As per reports, Shaukeen instructed his operatives in Delhi to conduct a recce of the targeted residence before executing the shooting as a warning.

This feud, one of the most intense in India’s underworld, appears to have reached a critical point. Reports further suggest that Bishnoi, who is himself on high alert about Chaudhary's intentions, previously identified Chaudhary as a major threat during interrogations with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Bishnoi’s "hit list" reportedly includes Chaudhary’s name, acknowledging the Gurugram-based gangster’s capability to mount a serious challenge.

Who is Kaushal Chaudhary?

Chaudhary, a native of Gurugram, has a notorious history marked by severe criminal charges, including murder.

He was extradited from Thailand and is known to have operated an expansive network that the NIA has been tracking closely. Following the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, Chaudhary even took to social media, vowing to take revenge, which heightened scrutiny on his gang.