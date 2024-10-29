'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

10-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual orator Abhinav Arora has been the talk of the town after a few Youtubers exposed him and his parents for using him as an asset to earn money and mislead thousands of religious followers. In a recent update, the family of the self-proclaimed ‘Bal Sant Baba' have revealed that they have been getting threatening calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. They revealed that they first missed a call from the gang and received a death threat the next day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jyoti Arora, Abhinav's mother expressed her concern while talking to ANI and revealed details of the calls they received form the Bishnoi gang. She shared that Abhinav is being trolled on social media for almost a month now and also that he has nothing to receive this treatment. “An attempt has been made to socially assassinate us through social media, and this propaganda has been going on for almost a month," she said.

“Abhinav has not done anything wrong for which we are receiving threatening calls. We get calls saying they will kill our child, and cut him. They’re using extremely abusive language, giving us terrible threats. Other than his devotion, Abhinav hasn’t done anything wrong for which he has to bear so much harassment,” she continued.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She then recalled the recent threat they received from the Bishnoi gang. “Let me tell you about what happened today. At around 3:30-3:45 pm, we received a message on WhatsApp from the Lawrence Bishnoi group, threatening that Abhinav would be killed. Last night at around 8 pm, we received a call that I couldn’t pick up because we get so many calls during the day that it’s not possible to attend every one of them. We missed that call. Today, from the same number as the missed call, we received a message around 3:30-3:45 pm,” she added.

“The message simply said just one thing to us, that they would kill Abhinav,” said Jyoti as she expressed distress over this call.