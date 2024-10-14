10-Yr-Old Abhinav Arora Not A Qualified Spiritual Orator? Father Under Netizens' Radar After YouTuber's 'Expose' Video

Instagram/Only Desi Video

According to the 10-year-old Abhinav Arora said, nobody wanted to sit beside him in his school, when he was three years old. The self-proclaimed spiritual preacher has over 950k followers on Instagram and is known for his powerful knowledge at a young age. Netizens are awe-struck at the young messiah's videos and shower him with love and blessings in his comment section.

But according to a YouTuber's claims, Abhinav simply recites all the words he says in front of the camera. He claims that Abhinav has been brainwashed to say certain things in front of the camera and only his parents are responsible for this. Let's know the truth behind this story.

Who is Abhinav Arora?

Abhinav Arora is the youngest, self-proclaimed spiritual preacher of the country. He has 9.58 lakh followers on Instagram, 2.2 lakh followers on Facebook, and 1.3 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He quickly became viral on social media for his words of wisdom and his devotion for Lord Krishna and Radha. Although, he remains unaffected by the number of followers he had gained.

Not only this but Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called him India's "Youngest Spiritual Orator" and invited him to the opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Both local and national press feature his reels.

According to what Arora and his parents have told the media, the 9-year-old has no friends and has no desire to have any. He has little to no interest in toys or smartphones and also claims to have never used one. He feels that the TV is a diversion. All he wants is to talk to Radha and Krishna. He recounts stories and cites religious writings. He dresses in kurtas and dhotis. He enjoys reading the Bhagavad Gita, visiting Vrindavan, the birthplace of Krishna, and caring for the idols in the family's enormous puja room.

Arora's heartfelt video of him bidding goodbye to lord Ganesh during visarjan went viral. “I consider myself very fortunate that Shri Radha Rani made me her bhakt. She found me worthy of spreading the message of religion. She held my hand from the beginning," he shared with The Print.

Only Desi YouTube video

Is Abhinav Arora fit to be a spiritual orator?

Arora, in multiple interviews, was seen repeating the same answers, word by word. His mother or father take over when they think it is necessary. According to a YouTuber named Ankit, who successfully runs his channel under the name of Only Desi busted the business mindset of Abhinav's parents and exposed how they are brainwashing their kid, ruining his childhood without introducing him to true spirituality; all of this to gain brand engagements, media publicity, and MONEY!

"His Dad is trying to sell him in the market like a product and the child is going to grow up thinking he is god which can be very problematic for the child in the future," said Ankit in his video.

While he has a good number of following, he is also trolled by netizens who think he is just delivering an already-written script by his parents. A priest at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan said, “What does this child know? How can this 10-year-old understand the Bhagavad Gita, its grammar, and its principles? Where has he studied from? Who is his guru?," in a conversation with The Print.

Hidden Truth or White Lies?

In the second video that Only Desi posted on his YouTube unveiled many proofs of Abhinav and his family living a normal life before introducing their child as a spiritual orator to the public. Childhood videos of Abhinav show him using a mobile phone, having a room full of toys, and living a normal life which is contrary to what he said in his interviews.

The videos has also exposed Abhinav's father, Tarun Raj Arora to have been involved in a past judicial case of fraud. While the youtube did not comment much about the court case, he did mention that his father has been proven guilty of failing to return the money to his investors for a business.

Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav's Father | Only Desi YouTube video

Video snippets from Tarun's past showed him owning a business of Ice-Cream carts named 'Falooda-Express'. And guess who was the face of promotion for 'Falooda-Express'? Their very own Abhinav. Only Desi's intensive research has exposed Abhinav's family but his only approach towards the end of the video is that Abhinav is not qualified for being a spiritual orator.

How are Abhinav's parents impacting his childhood?

Childhood is when one most important phase of an individual since this is when one learns the values and morals that stick for a lifetime. Only Desi not only exposed and condemned the business idea behind introducing Abhinav as a preacher but also explained how a 10-year-old child who literally recites scripts for interviews is not fit to be a spiritual messiah.

India is a highly religious country where people are easily influenced by speeches and hoaxes that go viral on social media. He also mentioned how Abhinav will not only be misleading his followers who reach out to him for advice but will also begin thinking that he is an imposter of god himself which might not really shape his future positively.

At the end of his video he asked his followers to not blindly follow anybody who claims to be a child of god. He asked his followers to 'defend religion and not the human'. This video also came as a surprise for Only Desi followers since he is popular for his humourous videos on Bollywood movies and this explainer video displayed a different story. This 'Expose' video of Only Desi is truly an eye-opener for netizens who easily hit a like, share, and subscribe button and help hoax preachers market themselves based on people's beliefs and play with their sentiments.