Operation Sindoor: 19 CISF Personnel Honoured For Saving 250 Civilians During Pakistan's Shelling Near Uri | X

New Delhi: Nineteen personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force who evacuated 250 civilians during cross border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector earlier this year have been awarded the Director General’s Disc for their actions. The CISF teams were deployed at the Uri Hydroelectric Projects in Baramulla during Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, when the installations came under sustained fire.

According to a statement issued by the CISF, shells from across the Line of Control struck areas around the projects in May 2025, forcing the security personnel to extract civilians while holding their positions at the facility located close to the frontier.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Evacuation under fire at Uri projects

The CISF said, “Amid intense cross border shelling in May 2025, CISF teams at Uri Hydro Electric Projects displayed extraordinary courage, safeguarding vital national assets and evacuating 250 civilians to safety despite the high risk to their own lives.”

The civilians included employees of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and their families. The force said that even as rounds landed near the premises, personnel reinforced bunkers, kept communication systems operational through POLNET and satellite links, and provided immediate assistance where required.

The unit was responsible for threat assessment, maintaining contact with command centres and keeping evacuation routes open despite the unstable conditions around the site.

Honours for officers and personnel

The operation was led by Commandant Ravi Yadav, with teams tasked with real time threat analysis, strengthening defensive positions and neutralising drones identified as hostile. The CISF noted that their response ensured zero casualties among civilians housed at the project sites.

Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh, Assistant Commandant Subhash Kumar, Inspector Deepak Kumar Jha, Sub Inspectors Anil Kumar and Deepak Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspectors Rajeev Kumar and Sukhdev Singh and Head Constables Manoj Kumar Sharma, Ram Lal and Gurjit Singh were among those recognised.

Constables Sushil V Kamble, Razique Rafique, Ravindra Wankhede, Tridev Chakma, Sohan Lal, Mufeed Ahmad, Mahesh Kumar and Sandenaboina Raju were also awarded the Director General’s Disc. The honours were presented on Tuesday, November 25.