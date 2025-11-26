 'Yahi Kaam Accha Lagta Hai...': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Takes Dig At Dhruv Rathee For Backing Kunal Kamra
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja took a dig at Dhruv Rathee for defending comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial T-shirt, which allegedly mocked the RSS. Rathee asserted the T-shirt read 'PSS'. Taneja responded, suggesting Rathee's focus on tech was misplaced and should rather do this.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Left: Dhruv Rathee Middle: Kunal Kamra Right: Gaurav Taneja | X

New Delhi: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, on Wednesday took a dig at Dhruv Rathee for backing Kunal Kamra over wearing a T-shirt allegedly mocking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

For the unversed, comedian Kunal Kamra sparked controversy after posting a photograph on social media in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocks the RSS. However, it should be noted that the full ‘R’ is not visible in the image, and the letters on Kamra’s T-shirt could just as easily read ‘PSS’.

Rathee took to X and said sharing the picture, "Why do RSS followers think this tshirt says RSS? Look carefully, it says PSS."

Gaurav Taneja reacted to the post and said, "Yahi kaam accha lagta hai aap par… yahi growth dega… Kaha tech mein auur AI mein chale gaye.. (dying career)." Which roughly translates to, “This work suits you; you will get growth here. Why did you go into tech and AI?”

Dhruv Rathee is involved with AI through his startup, AI Fiesta, an AI platform that integrates multiple AI models into a single chat window. He also offers an AI Masterclass through his academy to teach AI skills.

After the backlash over the T-shirt row, Kamra posted another picture wearing a T-shirt with the Constitution of India printed on it. "Outrage doesn’t run this country, the Constitution does," the caption of the post read.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, without taking Kamra’s name, cautioned that police would take action against those posting “objectionable” content online.

