 'Always Protecting & Shielding Culprits': Influencer Gaurav Taneja Slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Over Post On 'Terror Attack'
This is not the first time Gaurav Taneja has engaged in an online spat with Dhruv Rathee. In June last year, both influencers were involved in a heated exchange following a viral discussion about the terms ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image

Social media influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, on Wednesday hit out at content creator Dhruv Rathee over his post criticising right-wingers. The exchange began after Rathee took to social media to criticise an right-wing influencer who had urged people not to rent or sell their houses to a particular community, understandably referring to Muslims.

Sharing a screenshot of the post by X user Mr Sinha, Rathee wrote, “After every terror attack, the same toolkit gets activated. These accounts always share photos and videos of this filmy villain and try their best to sow hatred among Indians. They want to divide India and cause a civil war. This is the 0.5 front, be careful of such people.”

In response, Taneja posted on X, “Always protecting and shielding the culprits.”

Taneja, who commands over eight lakh followers on X, appeared to criticise Rathee’s stance and indirectly accused him of defending those responsible for wrongdoing.

