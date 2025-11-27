Election Commission Writes To Kolkata Police Over Security Lapse At CEO Office |

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) affiliated BLOs gheraoed CEO office, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday had written a letter to Kolkata Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma over ‘security breach’ at Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office in central Kolkata.

“The Commission has taken a serious view of the incident and directs that the police authorities should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff posted in the office of the CEO, at their residences and while commuting to and from. The Commission further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of the sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the State, and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again,” read the letter.

The Commission had also sought an action taken report from the police within 48 hours.

Notably, on Monday a BLO delegation sought to meet the CEO to submit a deputation. They surrounded the office when they could not meet the CEO. The protest continued overnight.

Slamming the CEO, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the BLOs were kept waiting for 48 hours inside the CEO office but the person concerned couldn’t meet the BLOs and listen to their problems.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sajal Ghosh said, “The BLOs were in safe custody inside the CEO office with supervision of Kolkata police which acts as a servant of TMC.”