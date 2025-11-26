 West Bengal BLO Suffers Heart Attack While Working On SIR Exercise
The police said that the family found the BLO, identified as Sushanta Tikadar, lying unconscious with enumeration forms and other papers in his home on Monday afternoon. As his physical condition did not improve, he was shifted to another hospital.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) suffered a heart attack, allegedly in the middle of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related work in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to family sources, Tikadar suffered a heart attack while working on SIR. He was engaged in the SIR exercise in Part No. 106 of Gopalnagar-1 Gram Panchayat in Bangaon. "Tikadar was working on updating the enumeration form at home on Monday afternoon. At that time, he suddenly fell ill," his family said.

A senior officer of North 24 Parganas district police said, "The family members took him to Bangaon Sub-divisional Hospital. But the doctors referred him to Kalyani Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Nadia district after seeing his physical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kalyani Hospital."

Family Claims Stress from Work Triggered Attack

BLO's daughter Shreya Tikadar told media persons that his father's physical condition is weak. "The physical condition of my father did not improve much on Wednesday either, two days after suffering the heart attack," she said.

The woman claimed that her father fell ill while stressing over the SIR-related work. She said, "On Monday, while working at home, my father said, 'I feel sick'. He collapsed within a few moments. I called my uncle. He was taken to the hospital. In fact, my father's blood pressure had increased while working. The doctor said he had a heart attack. The entire family is worried about BLO's health." The incident comes within a week after two female BLOs died, allegedly by suicide due to stress and "SIR workload", while another BLO suffered a cerebral attack.

Recent BLO Health Incidents Highlight SIR Stress

Another BLO reportedly suffered a heart attack in the Gosaba area of South 24 Parganas district.

West Bengal BLO Suffers Heart Attack While Working On SIR Exercise

