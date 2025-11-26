 ‘Secularism Under Threat’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out While Paying Tribute To Constitution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Secularism Under Threat’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out While Paying Tribute To Constitution

‘Secularism Under Threat’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out While Paying Tribute To Constitution

Slamming the central government over SIR issue, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “BLOs are committing suicide in other states as well. Like I have said, if they had done the SIR exercise taking time of three years instead of two months then even, we would have helped them.”

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday while paying her tribute to Constitution Day mentions that ‘secularism is in endangered situation’.

Mamata even urged that the citizens of the country should safeguard the principles of the Constitution and claimed it to be the ‘backbone’ of the country.

“After so many years of Independence now suddenly the citizens are being asked to give proof. Those who are asking for proof were not there during the fight of Independence. Dr. BR Ambedkar has formed the Constitution. Now, when democracy is at stake, secularism is in an endangered situation and federalism is being bulldozed, we all should protect our Constitution,” said Mamata.

Slamming the central government over SIR issue, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “BLOs are committing suicide in other states as well. Like I have said, if they had done the SIR exercise taking time of three years instead of two months then even, we would have helped them.”

FPJ Shorts
Man Dies As Crane Collapses At Redevelopment Site In South Mumbai
Man Dies As Crane Collapses At Redevelopment Site In South Mumbai
Cyberspace, AI & Space Technology The Next Frontiers Of Warfare, Defence Personnel, Politicians & Diplomats Draw Consensus At The National Security Conference
Cyberspace, AI & Space Technology The Next Frontiers Of Warfare, Defence Personnel, Politicians & Diplomats Draw Consensus At The National Security Conference
LEAP India Begins AQI Awareness Drive, Promotes Native Tree Plantation Across India
LEAP India Begins AQI Awareness Drive, Promotes Native Tree Plantation Across India
AQI Above 250, BMC To Increase Penalty Against Open Burning To ₹5000
AQI Above 250, BMC To Increase Penalty Against Open Burning To ₹5000
Read Also
Stalin And Mamata Banerjee Reaffirm Commitment To Constitutional Values, Federalism And Democratic...
article-image

Criticising a new bulletin of Rajya Sabha that chants like ‘Thanks’, ‘Thank you’, ‘Vande Mataram’, or ‘Jai Hind’ cannot be raised within the Rajya Sabha premises, Mamata said that ‘Vande Mataram’ is the country’s national song and ‘Jai Hind’ slogan was raised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Kyun nahi bolega? (why won’t it be chanted?) Vande Mataram is our national song and Jai Hind slogan was raised by Netaji. Isse jo takraega choor choor ho jaega. (Whoever clashes with this will break into pieces.),” said the Chief Minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Secularism Under Threat’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out While Paying Tribute To...

‘Secularism Under Threat’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out While Paying Tribute To...

Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar

Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar

'Yahi Kaam Accha Lagta Hai...': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Takes Dig At Dhruv Rathee For Backing Kunal...

'Yahi Kaam Accha Lagta Hai...': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Takes Dig At Dhruv Rathee For Backing Kunal...

Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses...

Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses...

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...