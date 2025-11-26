‘Secularism Under Threat’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out While Paying Tribute To Constitution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday while paying her tribute to Constitution Day mentions that ‘secularism is in endangered situation’.

Mamata even urged that the citizens of the country should safeguard the principles of the Constitution and claimed it to be the ‘backbone’ of the country.

“After so many years of Independence now suddenly the citizens are being asked to give proof. Those who are asking for proof were not there during the fight of Independence. Dr. BR Ambedkar has formed the Constitution. Now, when democracy is at stake, secularism is in an endangered situation and federalism is being bulldozed, we all should protect our Constitution,” said Mamata.

Slamming the central government over SIR issue, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “BLOs are committing suicide in other states as well. Like I have said, if they had done the SIR exercise taking time of three years instead of two months then even, we would have helped them.”

Criticising a new bulletin of Rajya Sabha that chants like ‘Thanks’, ‘Thank you’, ‘Vande Mataram’, or ‘Jai Hind’ cannot be raised within the Rajya Sabha premises, Mamata said that ‘Vande Mataram’ is the country’s national song and ‘Jai Hind’ slogan was raised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Kyun nahi bolega? (why won’t it be chanted?) Vande Mataram is our national song and Jai Hind slogan was raised by Netaji. Isse jo takraega choor choor ho jaega. (Whoever clashes with this will break into pieces.),” said the Chief Minister.