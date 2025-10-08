 Bengaluru Police Register Zero FIR Against Lawyer Rakesh Kishore For Attempted Shoe Attack On Chief Justice Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Police Register Zero FIR Against Lawyer Rakesh Kishore For Attempted Shoe Attack On Chief Justice Of India

Bengaluru Police Register Zero FIR Against Lawyer Rakesh Kishore For Attempted Shoe Attack On Chief Justice Of India

The FIR was registered against Rakesh Kishore under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the BNS, following a complaint by Bhaktavachala, President of the All India Advocates Association here, they said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Rakesh Kishore & Chief Justice of India B R Gavai |

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR against the lawyer who allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court, officials said.

A zero FIR can be registered anywhere, irrespective of where the alleged offence occurred.

The FIR was registered against Rakesh Kishore under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the BNS, following a complaint by Bhaktavachala, President of the All India Advocates Association here, they said.

The act of Mr Rakesh Kishore is not pardonable and acceptable by any section of the society. In fact, his act is punishable...this is an grave incident to take seriously and punish the culprit accordance with law," the advocates association said in the complaint submitted to the SHO of Vidhana Soudha police station here.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By ₹1.25 Lakh Crore
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By ₹1.25 Lakh Crore
Uttar Pradesh News: 6 Injured In Twin Scooter Explosions In Kanpur’s Moolganj - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: 6 Injured In Twin Scooter Explosions In Kanpur’s Moolganj - VIDEO
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Warns Young Women Against Live-In Relationships At Kashi Vidyapith Convocation
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Warns Young Women Against Live-In Relationships At Kashi Vidyapith Convocation
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
Read Also
'Ready To Face Jail': Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Shows No Remorse, Says He 'Acted Under...
article-image

Kishore (71) allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

According to police sources, the errant lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By...

Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By...

Uttar Pradesh News: 6 Injured In Twin Scooter Explosions In Kanpur’s Moolganj - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: 6 Injured In Twin Scooter Explosions In Kanpur’s Moolganj - VIDEO

UP Governor Anandiben Patel Warns Young Women Against Live-In Relationships At Kashi Vidyapith...

UP Governor Anandiben Patel Warns Young Women Against Live-In Relationships At Kashi Vidyapith...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO

'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister,...

'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister,...