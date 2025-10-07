'Ready To Face Jail': Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Shows No Remorse, Says He 'Acted Under Divine Force'

'Ready To Go To Jail': Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Shows No Remorse, Says He 'Acted Under Divine Force' | X

New Delhi: Rakesh Kishore, the 71-year-old lawyer, who attempted to hurl his shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, said that he had acted under "divine force" and had "no remorse" over his action, reported Hindustan Times.

While speaking to the media house, Kishore said that he is "ready to face jail". He also clarified that he has no affiliation with any political party. Kishore also stated that his family was unhappy with him.

“It would have been better if I was in jail. My family is very unhappy with what I did. They are unable to understand," he stated as quoted by the media house. Notably, Kishore reportedly attacked the CJI over his "Lord Vishnu" remarks while hearing a plea last month. Kishore stated that after CJI Gavai's remarks, he could not sleep properly.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Meenesh Dubey said that the lawyer had "no guilt" and even "refused to apologise". As per Dubey, Kishore was a temporary member of the Bar Council since 2011.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the lawyer said that when he attacked the CJI, he was not iinebriated. "I was hurt...I was not inebriated, this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened," he said.

"A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th Sept. The CJI mocked it and said - go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head...When Nupur Sharma's matter came up before the Court, the Court said that she vitiated the atmosphere....When a matter related to our Sanatan Dharma comes up, SC passes such orders," he added.

"Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either...I was hurt...I was not inebriated; this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened," Kishore told the news agency.

Why Kishore Attacked CJI Gavai?

The incident stems from a controversy that erupted during a hearing of a petition filed by a person named Rakesh Dalal, who had sought directions to restore Lord Vishnu's idol at the Javari temple. The petitioner had claimed that the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and also demanded that it be restored by the authorities. A bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran had observed that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

"This is purely publicity interest litigation.... Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," the CJI had stated.

PM Modi's Reaction After Show Was Hurled At The CJI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident. "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," PM Modi said in his X post.

"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added.

After the incident, the Bar Council of India suspended the advocate.