 Who Is Rakesh Kishore? Lawyer Tries To Hurl Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Over 'Lord Vishnu' Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Is Rakesh Kishore? Lawyer Tries To Hurl Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Over 'Lord Vishnu' Remark

Who Is Rakesh Kishore? Lawyer Tries To Hurl Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Over 'Lord Vishnu' Remark

A senior advocate on Monday, October 6, tried to hurl a show at Chief Justice Of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court. The lawyer has been identified as 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
CJI BR Gavai | X/ File Image

New Delhi: A senior advocate on Monday, October 6, tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice Of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court. The lawyer was overpowered and taken away by security personnel present inside the court. Fortunately, the shoe fell short of the CJI. The accused lawyer has been identified as Rakesh Kishore.

The incident took place inside Court no. 1. Unfazed by the incident, the CJI continued the processing. "These things do not affect me," the CJI said after the incident. When the lawyer was being taken away, she started shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan)."

Who is Rakesh Kishore?

Kishore is a 71-year-old lawyer of the Supreme Court, reported The Indian Express. The accused reportedly had a proximity card, which is provided to lawyers and clerks in the apex court.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Exclusive: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Speaks On Pune’s Key Projects, Metro Expansion & Civic Challenges
FPJ Exclusive: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Speaks On Pune’s Key Projects, Metro Expansion & Civic Challenges
Kojagari Puja 2025: Why Do People Observe Night-Long Vigil For Goddess Lakshmi Puja?
Kojagari Puja 2025: Why Do People Observe Night-Long Vigil For Goddess Lakshmi Puja?
'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her Struggle Story On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO
'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her Struggle Story On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO
Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Writ Challenging Telangana’s 42% Backward Class Reservation In Local Bodies
Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Writ Challenging Telangana’s 42% Backward Class Reservation In Local Bodies

Why Kishore Hurled A Shoe At The CJI?

The exact reason for Kirshore hurling the show at the CJI is not known. However, reports claimed that the lawyer was upset over the CJI's go and pray to Lord Vishnu" remark during the hearing of a case on September 16.

The petitioner had claimed that the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and also demanded that it should be restored by the authorities.

"Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site, and ASI needs to give permission etc. Sorry," the CJI had stated while dismissing the petition, as reported by Hindustan Times. His comments sparked outrage. Later, the CJI clarified that he respected all the religions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Writ Challenging Telangana’s 42% Backward Class Reservation In...

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Writ Challenging Telangana’s 42% Backward Class Reservation In...

'Cruelty Rules...': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams TMC After BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked By 'TMC Goons'...

'Cruelty Rules...': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams TMC After BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked By 'TMC Goons'...

Congress-Led Karnataka Government Expected To Push Back Caste Census Deadline Due To Slow...

Congress-Led Karnataka Government Expected To Push Back Caste Census Deadline Due To Slow...

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation, Job To Victims’ Families In North Bengal

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation, Job To Victims’ Families In North Bengal

Who Is Rakesh Kishore? Lawyer Tries To Hurl Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Over 'Lord Vishnu' Remark

Who Is Rakesh Kishore? Lawyer Tries To Hurl Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Over 'Lord Vishnu' Remark