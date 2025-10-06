Who Is Rakesh Kishore? Lawyer Tries To Hurl Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Over 'Lord Vishnu' Remark

CJI BR Gavai | X/ File Image

New Delhi: A senior advocate on Monday, October 6, tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice Of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court. The lawyer was overpowered and taken away by security personnel present inside the court. Fortunately, the shoe fell short of the CJI. The accused lawyer has been identified as Rakesh Kishore.

The incident took place inside Court no. 1. Unfazed by the incident, the CJI continued the processing. "These things do not affect me," the CJI said after the incident. When the lawyer was being taken away, she started shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan)."

Who is Rakesh Kishore?

Kishore is a 71-year-old lawyer of the Supreme Court, reported The Indian Express. The accused reportedly had a proximity card, which is provided to lawyers and clerks in the apex court.

Why Kishore Hurled A Shoe At The CJI?

The exact reason for Kirshore hurling the show at the CJI is not known. However, reports claimed that the lawyer was upset over the CJI's go and pray to Lord Vishnu" remark during the hearing of a case on September 16.

The petitioner had claimed that the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and also demanded that it should be restored by the authorities.

"Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site, and ASI needs to give permission etc. Sorry," the CJI had stated while dismissing the petition, as reported by Hindustan Times. His comments sparked outrage. Later, the CJI clarified that he respected all the religions.