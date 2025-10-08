 Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Chair High-Level Security Review Meeting On Jammu & Kashmir On October 9
Wednesday, October 08, 2025
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Thursday to assess the prevailing security situation and inter-agency coordination in the Union Territory.

The overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed in the meeting to enhance coordination among security agencies and assess the progress of ongoing counter-terror operations across the region, officials privy to the development told ANI.

The meeting will be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka will also join the meeting.

Top officers from the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also participate in the deliberations.

According to officials, the meeting is part of a regular review mechanism chaired by the Home Minister every three months to evaluate counter-terror operations, security preparedness, and development-linked stability measures in the region.

The discussions are likely to focus on strengthening intelligence coordination, enhancing operational synergy among forces, and ensuring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

The review comes amid continuing counter-terror operations and efforts to maintain stability and strengthen intelligence coordination in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

