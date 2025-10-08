 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail

In a message posted on X, he said his new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail |

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that he has switched his email address to homegrown service Zoho Mail.

In a message posted on X, he said his new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

"I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

