Jamiat Chief Maulana Arshad Madani Backs Al Falah University Amid Delhi Blast Probe, BJP Hits Back - VIDEO

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Arshad Madani has sparked controversy over his statement in connection with the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast. Madani has alleged discrimination against Muslims in India , citing the Al Falah University and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as examples. His remarks drew sharp reactions, with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging him of defaming India.

"Today, a Muslim, Mamdani, can become the mayor of New York. A 'Khan' can become the mayor of London. But in India, a Muslim cannot become the vice chancellor of a university. And if he does, he will end up in jail like Azam Khan. Look at what is happening in Al-Falah. He (the founder) is in jail, and who knows how many years he will have to be there," Madani said.

Responding to his statement BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said,"Maulana Arshad Madani’s statement is highly irresponsible. He has spoken wrongly and defamed India."

"For Indian Muslims, there is no better country than India, no better friend than Hindus, and no better leader than PM Modi. This country is progressing on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he said speaking to news agency IANS.

Congress Backs Statement

Congress leader Udit Raj Backed Madani's statement,"I support his statement...I agree that someone has done terrorist activity in the Al-Falah University, but the university should not be targeted...Why are homes of muslims being bulldozed? America is great, as there is no discrimination there. There is discrimination based on caste, religion," he said speaing to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress leader Udit Raj says, "I support his statement...I agree that someone has done terrorist activity in the Al-Falah University, but the university should not be targeted...Why are homes of muslims being bulldozed? America is great, as there is no… https://t.co/LjqqEKTknA pic.twitter.com/6XvfhOen2C — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

The Al Falah, the common link between the terror accused arrested in the Delhi car blast case, is being probed for alleged money laundering and terror financing. Its founder, Jawad Siddiqui, is in the ED's custody.