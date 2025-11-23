 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Yamuna Sunday Morning Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, November 23, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Yamuna Sunday Weekly Lottery November 23, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- All You Need To Know About The Animated Series
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- All You Need To Know About The Animated Series
AdaniConneX Acquires Trade Castle Tech Park For ₹231 Crore To Boost Infrastructure Plans
AdaniConneX Acquires Trade Castle Tech Park For ₹231 Crore To Boost Infrastructure Plans
Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here
Delhi Schools Close On November 25 Due To Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Details Here
'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict And Enduring Peace': EAM Jaishankar
'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict And Enduring Peace': EAM Jaishankar

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Short-Circuit Triggers Fire In Betul Hospital Store Room; Patients Shifted Safely

Madhya Pradesh: Short-Circuit Triggers Fire In Betul Hospital Store Room; Patients Shifted Safely

'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict...

'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict...

India’s Longest Beach: A Coastal Wonder You Must-Visit Once In A Lifetime; Here's To Know About...

India’s Longest Beach: A Coastal Wonder You Must-Visit Once In A Lifetime; Here's To Know About...

'Chandigarh Is An Integral Part Of Punjab,' Says Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Amid Row Over...

'Chandigarh Is An Integral Part Of Punjab,' Says Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Amid Row Over...

Youth Seen Dancing With Rifle At Aligarh DJ Event; Probe Launched

Youth Seen Dancing With Rifle At Aligarh DJ Event; Probe Launched