 Youth Seen Dancing With Rifle At Aligarh DJ Event; Probe Launched
Police teams are currently working to identify the accused youth seen in the video and determine whether the firearm used was licensed or illegal. Further investigation is underway.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
A video showing a youth dancing with a gun during a DJ event in Aligarh has gone viral on social media, prompting police action. The clip, widely circulated online, shows the young man brandishing a rifle while dancing to loud music. According to reports, the youth also fired the weapon in the air.

According to local reports, the incident took place near Mandi Gate in the Gandhi Park police station area. The video appears to have been shot late at night during a disco-style celebration, where several people can be seen gathered around the DJ setup. The reckless display of arms and celebratory firing has raised serious safety concerns, especially in a crowded public space.

As the video began gaining traction on social media, the Aligarh Police took note of the incident. In an official response shared online, the police said that local officers have been directed to verify the video and take the necessary action. “The local police have been instructed to authenticate the video and conduct an inquiry, followed by appropriate action,” the statement said.

