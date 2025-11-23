UP Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Assaulted During Wedding Celebration In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested

File Pic

A horrific crime has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, where a three-year-old girl was raped. According to reports, the incident occurred in a village under the Mataul Police Station area. After the assault, the victim’s relatives caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Acting on their complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections.

The accused was presented in court and subsequently sent to jail. The minor girl is receiving treatment at the district women’s hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday when a wedding procession had arrived in the village. Villagers were busy hosting guests, while the bride’s nearly three-year-old niece was playing outside the house with other children. During this time, a man from the same village allegedly picked up the child and disappeared.

A short while later, when the family realised the girl was missing, they began searching for her, causing panic at the wedding.

After about two hours, a 36-year-old villager, Shyampal alias Palu, was seen returning with the child around 300 metres from the house. When questioned, his dishevelled clothes raised suspicion. The child’s mother noticed bloodstains on the girl’s clothes and feared the worst. The child was unconscious.

The family immediately informed the Bhikhampur police outpost. Police arrived at the village, took the accused into custody, and admitted the child to the hospital. The victim’s father, who works outside the village, had been unable to attend his sister’s wedding.

Station Officer Ravindra Sonkar said the police received information about the incident around 1 a.m. The child was initially admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC). A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. Circle Officer Yadvendra said the victim was later shifted to the district women’s hospital and, due to her critical condition and multiple injuries, was referred to Lucknow for further treatment.