 UP Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Assaulted During Wedding Celebration In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Assaulted During Wedding Celebration In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested

UP Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Assaulted During Wedding Celebration In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested

After about two hours, a 36-year-old villager, Shyampal alias Palu, was seen returning with the child around 300 metres from the house. When questioned, his dishevelled clothes raised suspicion. The child’s mother noticed bloodstains on the girl’s clothes and feared the worst. The child was unconscious.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
File Pic

A horrific crime has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, where a three-year-old girl was raped. According to reports, the incident occurred in a village under the Mataul Police Station area. After the assault, the victim’s relatives caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Acting on their complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections.

The accused was presented in court and subsequently sent to jail. The minor girl is receiving treatment at the district women’s hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday when a wedding procession had arrived in the village. Villagers were busy hosting guests, while the bride’s nearly three-year-old niece was playing outside the house with other children. During this time, a man from the same village allegedly picked up the child and disappeared.

A short while later, when the family realised the girl was missing, they began searching for her, causing panic at the wedding.

FPJ Shorts
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped
Drug Prices May Rise As Govt Plans Stricter Import Rules, Industry Voices Concern Over Proposed MIP Policy
Drug Prices May Rise As Govt Plans Stricter Import Rules, Industry Voices Concern Over Proposed MIP Policy
Bring Her Back On OTT: Here's To Everything About This Cult Horror Film
Bring Her Back On OTT: Here's To Everything About This Cult Horror Film
'Can Taste & Smell Pollution': Indian Man Says 'Leave Delhi' After Breathing Bad Air, Claims Same For Mumbai
'Can Taste & Smell Pollution': Indian Man Says 'Leave Delhi' After Breathing Bad Air, Claims Same For Mumbai

After about two hours, a 36-year-old villager, Shyampal alias Palu, was seen returning with the child around 300 metres from the house. When questioned, his dishevelled clothes raised suspicion. The child’s mother noticed bloodstains on the girl’s clothes and feared the worst. The child was unconscious.

Read Also
MP News: Minor Girl Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior; Accused Detained
article-image

The family immediately informed the Bhikhampur police outpost. Police arrived at the village, took the accused into custody, and admitted the child to the hospital. The victim’s father, who works outside the village, had been unable to attend his sister’s wedding.

Station Officer Ravindra Sonkar said the police received information about the incident around 1 a.m. The child was initially admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC). A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. Circle Officer Yadvendra said the victim was later shifted to the district women’s hospital and, due to her critical condition and multiple injuries, was referred to Lucknow for further treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: 4 Private Company Employees Kidnapped; Police Arrest 8 Accused

Bengaluru: 4 Private Company Employees Kidnapped; Police Arrest 8 Accused

Centre Moves To Place Chandigarh Under Article 240; Punjab Parties Cry ‘Power Grab’

Centre Moves To Place Chandigarh Under Article 240; Punjab Parties Cry ‘Power Grab’

'Tipu-Ipu Ko Maro Ekdum... Samundar Mein Phek Do': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs NCERT Move To...

'Tipu-Ipu Ko Maro Ekdum... Samundar Mein Phek Do': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs NCERT Move To...

Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base

Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base

Greater Noida: Gangsters Open Fire On Students; VIDEO Shows Shattered Car Windows

Greater Noida: Gangsters Open Fire On Students; VIDEO Shows Shattered Car Windows