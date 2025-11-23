UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ahead of panchayat elections, police have registered cases against 73 active and suspected criminals under the Gangsters Act, officials said.

Verification Drives Lead to FIRs

According to police, 12 FIRs were lodged across various police stations after teams, acting on the directions of the senior superintendent of police, conducted verification drives, monitored criminal activities, and analysed the history of suspects.

Criminals Involved in Serious Offences Identified

During the investigation, police identified 73 individuals involved in serious offences such as murder, robbery, dacoity, cattle slaughter, theft, and firing.

Officials said on Saturday that the action aims to curb organised criminal activity and prevent any attempt to disrupt the election process.

Strict Measures to Continue

Police added that strict measures will continue to ensure a fear-free and fair environment in the district during the panchayat elections, and any attempt to cause disorder will be met with stringent legal action.

Panchayat elections in the state are expected to be held next year.

