 UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

According to police, 12 FIRs were lodged across various police stations after teams, acting on the directions of the senior superintendent of police, conducted verification drives, monitored criminal activities, and analysed the history of suspects.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ahead of panchayat elections, police have registered cases against 73 active and suspected criminals under the Gangsters Act, officials said.

Verification Drives Lead to FIRs

According to police, 12 FIRs were lodged across various police stations after teams, acting on the directions of the senior superintendent of police, conducted verification drives, monitored criminal activities, and analysed the history of suspects.

Criminals Involved in Serious Offences Identified

FPJ Shorts
'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls
UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 23: Mihir Plans To Transfer Property To Tulsi Amid Cheating Guilt
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 23: Mihir Plans To Transfer Property To Tulsi Amid Cheating Guilt
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light To Moderate Rain
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light To Moderate Rain

During the investigation, police identified 73 individuals involved in serious offences such as murder, robbery, dacoity, cattle slaughter, theft, and firing.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Crackdown On Illegal Infiltrators; Districts To Set Up...
article-image

Officials said on Saturday that the action aims to curb organised criminal activity and prevent any attempt to disrupt the election process.

Strict Measures to Continue

Police added that strict measures will continue to ensure a fear-free and fair environment in the district during the panchayat elections, and any attempt to cause disorder will be met with stringent legal action.

Panchayat elections in the state are expected to be held next year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Chokes Under Dense Smog; AQI Climbs To 381 Despite GRAP-IV Measures

Delhi Chokes Under Dense Smog; AQI Climbs To 381 Despite GRAP-IV Measures

'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit...

'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit...

UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

161 Gelatin Sticks Found Near School In Uttarakhand’s Almora; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO

161 Gelatin Sticks Found Near School In Uttarakhand’s Almora; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light...

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light...