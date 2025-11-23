 161 Gelatin Sticks Found Near School In Uttarakhand’s Almora; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 08:42 AM IST
A search by the Uttarakhand Police led to the discovery of 161 gelatin sticks, weighing over 20 kg, hidden in bushes in the Sult area of Uttarakhand’s Almora district. The explosives were found near the Government Higher Secondary School in Dabra village. The recovery comes just days after nearly 3,000 kg of explosives linked to the Delhi blast were seized in Haryana.

According to reports, school principal Subhash Singh alerted the police after spotting suspicious packets in the bushes. Police teams immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Bomb disposal and dog units were rushed in from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. During a thorough search, the dog squad located several packets of gelatin sticks concealed in the bushes, with more found around 20 feet away.

The bomb disposal unit safely collected the packets, sealed them, and moved them to a secure location.

“A total of 161 gelatin sticks were recovered from shrubs near a school in Dabra village. Police promptly reached the spot, and the bomb squad conducted a detailed inspection. The adjoining areas were also searched,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha.

The SSP added that the gelatin sticks, typically used for blasting rocks in mining and construction, were recovered under suspicious circumstances, and investigators are probing how they reached the area.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Four special teams have been formed for further investigation.

The discovery comes amid heightened nationwide security following a recent explosion in Delhi and the seizure of large quantities of explosive material. Sources suggest that certain terror modules had been planning serial blasts in major cities, prompting extensive searches across multiple regions.

