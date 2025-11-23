 'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

However, in an unexpected twist, Shivakumar's team later came to know that the JD(S) leader had made no such statement. Deputy CM’s office issued a statement condemning the conduct of the reporters who had allegedly circulated incorrect information.

Shashank NairUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
DK Shivakumar | File

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief, DK Shivakumar on Saturday slammed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, declaring he would “quit politics" if it were proven that he had been in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shivakumar made the statement while speaking to reporters.

Reacting to what he believed was Kumaraswamy’s claim that the Congress government in Karnataka could collapse soon and that Shivakumar was allegedly in touch with HM Shah, the Deputy CM called the JD(S) leader a “traitor." The Congress leader also warned that he might file a defamation case.

However, in an unexpected twist, Shivakumar's team later came to know that the JD(S) leader had made no such statement. At a JD(S) silver jubilee event earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy had only hinted at “explosive developments" ahead and directed party workers to stay connected with the public, without mentioning the Congress government or HM Shah.

Read Also
Karnataka Congress Crisis: 'Will Continue As CM', Says Siddaramaiah Amid Reports Of Power Tussle, DK...
article-image

Realising that the comments attributed to Kumaraswamy were inaccurate, Shivakumar turned his ire towards the reporters who had asked the question.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls
UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 23: Mihir Plans To Transfer Property To Tulsi Amid Cheating Guilt
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 23: Mihir Plans To Transfer Property To Tulsi Amid Cheating Guilt
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light To Moderate Rain
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light To Moderate Rain

Visibly angry, he accused a section of reporters of attempting to provoke him by sharing false information and “pitting him against" Kumaraswamy.

DY CM's Office Issues Statement

Deputy CM’s office issued a statement condemning the conduct of the reporters who had allegedly circulated incorrect information.

“The Deputy Chief Minister expressed deep dissatisfaction over the media giving such wrong information and receiving such a response when asking questions. One should not create false information and ask false questions. This will harm the honour, dignity and trust of the media," the statement said.

The development comes amid reports of power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakuamar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit...

'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit...

UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

UP News: Meerut Police Book 73 Suspected Criminals Under Gangsters Act Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

161 Gelatin Sticks Found Near School In Uttarakhand’s Almora; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO

161 Gelatin Sticks Found Near School In Uttarakhand’s Almora; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light...

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Yellow Nowcast Warning Issued; Several Districts Likely To Receive Light...

Delhi Declares November 25 Public Holiday To Observe Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day

Delhi Declares November 25 Public Holiday To Observe Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day