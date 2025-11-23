'Will Quit Politics If..': DK Shivakumar Dares Kumaswamy To Prove His Links With Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

DK Shivakumar | File

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief, DK Shivakumar on Saturday slammed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, declaring he would “quit politics" if it were proven that he had been in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shivakumar made the statement while speaking to reporters.

Reacting to what he believed was Kumaraswamy’s claim that the Congress government in Karnataka could collapse soon and that Shivakumar was allegedly in touch with HM Shah, the Deputy CM called the JD(S) leader a “traitor." The Congress leader also warned that he might file a defamation case.

"HD Kumaraswamy is a traitor.



I will quit politics if he can prove I am in touch with Amit Shah."



- Karnataka DCM D K Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/HD7TJLJBTe — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 22, 2025

However, in an unexpected twist, Shivakumar's team later came to know that the JD(S) leader had made no such statement. At a JD(S) silver jubilee event earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy had only hinted at “explosive developments" ahead and directed party workers to stay connected with the public, without mentioning the Congress government or HM Shah.

Realising that the comments attributed to Kumaraswamy were inaccurate, Shivakumar turned his ire towards the reporters who had asked the question.

Visibly angry, he accused a section of reporters of attempting to provoke him by sharing false information and “pitting him against" Kumaraswamy.

DY CM's Office Issues Statement

Deputy CM’s office issued a statement condemning the conduct of the reporters who had allegedly circulated incorrect information.

“The Deputy Chief Minister expressed deep dissatisfaction over the media giving such wrong information and receiving such a response when asking questions. One should not create false information and ask false questions. This will harm the honour, dignity and trust of the media," the statement said.

The development comes amid reports of power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakuamar.