'Looking Forward To Our Meeting': PM Modi Welcomes UK’s Keir Starmer In Mumbai For Historic India Visit; Bilateral Talks Scheduled Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed his United Kingdom counterpart Keir Starmer, who arrived in Mumbai for his first official visit to India. The visit, described as 'historic' by both sides, is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, technology, education and defence.

“Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Starmer Arrives In Mumbai, Welcomed By Maha Governor, CM and Dy CMs

Starmer landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai earlier in the day, where he was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Governor Acharya Devvrat. His visit, made at Modi’s invitation, marks a new milestone in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building upon the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai earlier today.



At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, he was recieved by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.



#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai earlier today.



He was recieved by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat.



The two leaders are scheduled to review the “Vision 2035” roadmap — a ten-year plan aligned with the FTA signed in July. The agreement, estimated to generate £6 billion in new investments and exports, is expected to create around 2,200 jobs in the UK while reducing tariffs on British goods entering India. The roadmap focuses on boosting collaboration in clean energy, digital innovation, and defence manufacturing.

#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after landing in India earlier today.



Full Schedule Of Keir Starmer's 2-Day Mumbai Visit

Accompanied by over 120 delegates comprising top business executives, university vice-chancellors, and cultural representatives, Starmer’s visit signals London’s renewed interest in deepening cooperation with India. On Wednesday, he is expected to visit Yash Raj Studios, attend a football match at Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground, and engage with leading Indian industrialists to explore opportunities for joint ventures.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host Starmer later in the evening for preliminary discussions ahead of Thursday’s formal engagements. The second day of the visit will include bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Raj Bhavan, followed by Starmer’s participation in the India-UK CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest 2025 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra.

Both leaders are expected to focus on strengthening collaboration in key sectors such as digital technology, defence production, education, and green energy. The visit is seen as a defining moment in India-UK relations, paving the way for a more resilient and future-ready partnership.

