UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives In Mumbai For 2-Day India Visit, Bilateral Talks With PM Modi, Fintech Fest On Agenda; Check Full Schedule |

Mumbai: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his maiden official visit to India since assuming office. The two-day trip aims to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, defence and cultural ties between the two nations. Starmer was warmly received at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Starmer’s visit, made at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks an important milestone in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders are expected to review progress under the “Vision 2035” roadmap, a 10-year plan established alongside the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July. The agreement, worth approximately £6 billion in new investments and export gains, is projected to generate around 2,200 jobs in the UK while lowering tariffs on British goods imported into India.

Full Schedule Of Starmer's 2-Day Mumbai Visit

Accompanied by a delegation of over 120 senior business leaders, university vice-chancellors, and cultural representatives, Starmer’s visit underlines the UK’s focus on expanding cooperation in technology, education, and sustainable trade. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to visit Yash Raj Studios, attend a football match at Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground, and interact with top Indian industrialists.

Later in the evening, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host Starmer for preliminary talks ahead of Thursday’s high-level engagements. The formal diplomatic and business meetings will be held on the second day of the visit, considered the official workday.

Starmer To Meet PM Modi Tomorrow

On Thursday, Starmer will meet Prime Minister Modi at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, followed by his participation in the CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest 2025 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra. Both leaders are expected to discuss enhancing collaboration in areas such as digital technology, defence manufacturing, clean energy and education.

The visit coincides with the ongoing India-UK naval exercise in Konkan in the Arabian Sea, seen as a symbol of growing defence and industrial cooperation. Starmer’s visit is being viewed as a strong signal of continuity and commitment toward a modern, forward-looking India-UK relationship driven by trade, innovation and mutual growth.

