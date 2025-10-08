 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress MLA Murari Gautam Quits Party Ahead Of Poll, Likely To Contest On BJP Ticket
Former MP Ajay Nishad may also rejoin the BJP, with talks reportedly underway with the party's top leadership.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image

The Congress party has suffered a significant blow ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with party MLA Murari Gautam tendering his resignation from the Assembly. Speaker of the Assembly has accepted the Congress legislator's resignation. Various speculations are being made regarding Murari Gautam's resignation, with sources suggesting he may soon join the BJP, though no official statement has been made yet.

Murari Gautam represents the Chenari constituency in Bihar's Rohtas district. He contested the 2020 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket and served as a minister under the Congress quota after the Grand Alliance government was formed in 2022. When the Grand Alliance government collapsed in February 2024 and the NDA formed the government again, he sided with Nitish Kumar during the floor test.

Former MP Ajay Nishad may also rejoin the BJP, with talks reportedly underway with the party's top leadership. Nishad, who has previously served as a BJP MP twice, joined Congress after being denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections.

With less than a month remaining before the Bihar Assembly elections, all parties are engaged in intense deliberations over ticket distribution. The NDA alliance is particularly embroiled in disputes over seat sharing, with ongoing meetings in Patna regarding seat allocation and candidate selection.

