'I Will Remain A Congress Worker Until My Last Breath': MLA Rahul Mamkootathil After Removal From Congress Due To Sexual Misconduct Charge

Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from Palakkad , who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, stated his loyalty to the party, saying that he will always be a Congress worker. Rahul also added that the truth should come out, no matter what.

Rahul Mamkootathil, while talking to the media, said, "I have never defied the leadership or the party. I have always worked in complete obedience to party decisions and never attempted to violate them. I know how a suspended member should conduct himself. I have not personally tried to meet any leader. On the very day the allegation came, I openly addressed the media in detail."

He further said, "An inquiry is underway, and I will not comment on its technical aspects. I am certain I will not get any special favour from the investigation, because it is the very government that stands against me, which is conducting it. Let the probe proceed."

Mamkootathil reaffirmed his loyalty to the Congress party and said, "If there is anything against me, let the truth come out. I will remain a Congress worker until my last breath," he said.

Meanwhile, SFI members staged a protest as suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil arrived at MLA Hostel in Thiruvananthapuram. The SFI members tried to block Rahul Mamkootathil on his way, prompting a swift response from the police, who were seen trying to control the agitated protestors.

Earlier in the day, Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil was allotted a seat away from the UDF bloc, following a request from Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, as he is facing accusations of sexual misconduct and was suspended from the Congress Parliamentary Party (CLP). He arrived at the Kerala Assembly today as the proceedings of the 14th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly opened on Monday.

CLP leader V D Satheesan on Friday evening handed over a letter to the Speaker's office informing that Mamkootathil is no longer a member of the party and will be considered as part of an independent block.

Rahul Mamkoottathil was suspended from the primary membership of Congress on August 25 after three individuals raised inappropriate misconduct and sexual misbehaviour allegations against him. The government formed a crime branch team to probe the allegations, and the audio of a phone conversation allegedly between Rahul and the victims.

