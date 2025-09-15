 Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat

Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale took the report on record and noted that authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issue of compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara has given a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar. | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara has given a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale took the report on record and noted that authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issue of compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

The report was submitted on Friday and the top court perused it on Monday.

The apex court said it will pass a detailed order during the day after going through the report.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over
Mirai, Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja's Pan-India Film & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Marathi Movie Show Good Jump Over Weekend
Mirai, Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja's Pan-India Film & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Marathi Movie Show Good Jump Over Weekend
Read Also
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR
article-image

The top court constituted the SIT on August 25 to conduct a fact-finding inquiry against Vantara, in view of allegations of non-compliance with laws and acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants.

The top court constituted the four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media and diverse complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

On August 14, the top court described as "completely vague" the plea filed by petitioner C R Jaya Sukin seeking to get a monitoring committee formed to return the captive elephants in Vantara to their owners.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR

Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms &...

Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms &...

Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru

Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru

Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest...

Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest...