Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

New Delhi: A Finance Ministry official was killed after a BMW hit his bike from behind on Sunday, September 14. Notably, 52-year-old Navjot Singh was travelling on the bike with his 50-year-old wife, Sandeep Kaur. A new video from the accident site surfaced on Monday, in which the victims could be seen lying on the road, while the bike was seen next to them.

The visuals also show Singh and his wife lying on the road near Metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch. The luxury car also overturned after hitting the bike.

Visuals From The Spot:

According to reports, BMW X5 was being driven by a woman named Gagandeep, while his husband was sitting next on the passenger seat next to the driver. The car driven by Gagandeep is registered under her husband's name, Parikshit Kakkar, reported News18.

The accident took place when Singh and his wife were coming back to their home in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Singh was driving the motorcycle, and his wife was riding pillion. They were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman and her husband, who were in the BMW. The front portion of the car was mangled due to the impact of the collision, according to the eyewitnesses, as reported by PTI.

Later, police were informed by the hospital where Singh and his wife were taken that he succumbed to injuries, while his wife, 50, was undergoing treatment.

#WATCH | Dhaula Kuan (Delhi) BMW accident | ADCP South-West Delhi Abhimanyu Poswal says, "...Victim, who was on the bike, is said to be from Ministry of Finance. His wife was with him. Suspect, who was driving BMW, runs a business in Gurugram. We have registered the FIR u/s of… pic.twitter.com/0EyCfu8ru6 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

The BMW driver and her husband, who runs a business, are residents of Gurugram. The couple also sustained injuries in the accident and were hospitalised.

"The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The spot was examined by a crime team, and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in for assistance. An FIR is being registered in the matter and an investigation is underway," a senior police officer said as quoted by the news agency.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s son alleged that his parents were taken to a hospital nearly 22 km from the accident site. He said that his mother suffered a head injury. He also alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities in admitting his parents.

VIDEO | One person died and three were injured after a BMW hit a motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station. Son of the deceased, Navjot Singh, said:



"My parents were travelling on a bike, and around 1 pm, they were at Dhaula Kuan. A BMW X5, driven by a girl, hit… pic.twitter.com/iq5P6Srdhw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

He claimed that his mother was made to sit in the lobby at the hospital despite her serious condition, while the husband of the BMW driver, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately admitted.

#WATCH | Delhi: A motorcycle-borne man died and his wife was injured after being hit by a BMW car in Dhaula Kuan area last night. Visuals from the spot this morning.



Police say that the vehicles were seized and the spot was examined by the crime team. FSL team also called at… pic.twitter.com/lHL1QWqcaC — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

An FIR has been filed in connection with the case. According to a Delhi Police official, the case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender). The police seized the car and the bike.