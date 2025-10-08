Professor Arrested For Sexually Harassing Undergraduate Student In Bengaluru | Representation Image

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old professor of a private university here was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old undergraduate student at his residence last month, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, the student alleged that on September 25, on the pretext of lunch, the accused professor invited her home. Though initially, she refused but he kept insisting her to join him. He also spoke to her mother assuring that his wife and children would be home and that she would be safe.

Previously, he had contacted her parents and discussed about her "low attendance" and assured them that he could help her with her college assignments and clear doubts, she alleged.

He also convinced them to take a paying guest accommodation near his flat so that she can visit him whenever he calls for college related work, the complainant alleged.

According to the complaint, trusting his assurance, her mother asked her to go with the professor to his house. However, when they reached his building on his two-wheeler, he revealed that his wife and children were not at home and would be back only next month.

When she hesitated to go ahead, he assured that she would be safe and that he wanted to discuss something important with her which he couldn't in the basement of the building, she alleged.

Later after taking home, he sat next to her on a sofa and started asking her personal questions. He also persuaded her to break up with her boyfriend. He also promised to assist her with marks and attendance, the complainant said.

She alleged that he touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, despite raising objections to his advances, she alleged.

In the meantime, she received a call from a friend and said she had to leave urgently. However, the accused professor warned her against disclosing about the incident to anyone and claimed that he was merely "testing her loyalty" towards her boyfriend, the complainant added.

Later she approached officials at Tilak Nagar police station and filed a complaint against the accused professor, police said.

"Based on a complaint received, we registered a case under section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused professor was arrested and later released on station bail," a senior police officer said.

