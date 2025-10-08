Telangana Drugs Control Administration Issues Alert On Adulterated Cough Syrups

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Wednesday issued an alert from the Drug Testing Laboratory, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, which declared two cough syrups adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical compound known to cause severe health hazards.

The first cough syrup is “Relife” Cough Syrup (Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Guaiphenesin, Terbutaline Sulphate & Menthol Syrup) Batch No.: LSL25160 Expiry Date: 12/2026 Manufactured By: M/s. Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 4, Shekhpar –363510, Gujarat.

The second syrup“Respifresh TR” Cough Syrup (Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin & Menthol Syrup) Batch No.: R01GL2523 Expiry Date: 12/2026 Manufactured By: M/s. Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Survey No. 586 & 231, Near SKF Bearing, Bavla–Bagodara N.H. 8A, Taluka Bavla, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 383220.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The two cough syrups are already banned in Madhya Pradesh. A detailed probe is underway after 20 children died due to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in the state.

Similar cases have also surfaced in Rajasthan. In response, several states, including Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, have banned Coldrif and launched a probe.

Telangana's Drugs Control Administration has initiated necessary enforcement measures and is actively monitoring the situation.The public have been urged to exercise utmost caution.

All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the state have been tasked to inform retailers, wholesalers, distributors and hospitals to immediately stop selling any available stocks of the banned syrups.