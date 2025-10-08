 Telangana Drugs Control Administration Issues Alert On Adulterated Cough Syrups
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Drugs Control Administration Issues Alert On Adulterated Cough Syrups

Telangana Drugs Control Administration Issues Alert On Adulterated Cough Syrups

The two cough syrups are already banned in Madhya Pradesh. A detailed probe is underway after 20 children died due to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in the state.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Wednesday issued an alert from the Drug Testing Laboratory, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, which declared two cough syrups adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical compound known to cause severe health hazards.

The first cough syrup is “Relife” Cough Syrup (Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Guaiphenesin, Terbutaline Sulphate & Menthol Syrup) Batch No.: LSL25160 Expiry Date: 12/2026 Manufactured By: M/s. Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 4, Shekhpar –363510, Gujarat.

The second syrup“Respifresh TR” Cough Syrup (Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin & Menthol Syrup) Batch No.: R01GL2523 Expiry Date: 12/2026 Manufactured By: M/s. Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Survey No. 586 & 231, Near SKF Bearing, Bavla–Bagodara N.H. 8A, Taluka Bavla, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 383220.

The two cough syrups are already banned in Madhya Pradesh. A detailed probe is underway after 20 children died due to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Six Injured In Nashik After Man Tosses Lit Matchstick Onto Spilled Petrol While Lighting Beedi
Maharashtra: Six Injured In Nashik After Man Tosses Lit Matchstick Onto Spilled Petrol While Lighting Beedi
'Navi Mumbai Airport Is A Symbol Of New India': CM Devendra Fadnavis During Inauguration Ceremony, Says It Will Boost Maharashtra’s GDP By 1%
'Navi Mumbai Airport Is A Symbol Of New India': CM Devendra Fadnavis During Inauguration Ceremony, Says It Will Boost Maharashtra’s GDP By 1%
UK PM Keir Starmer’s Landmark Visit To India, Highlights Stronger India-UK Partnership & Shared Prosperity Goals
UK PM Keir Starmer’s Landmark Visit To India, Highlights Stronger India-UK Partnership & Shared Prosperity Goals
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

Similar cases have also surfaced in Rajasthan. In response, several states, including Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, have banned Coldrif and launched a probe.

Telangana's Drugs Control Administration has initiated necessary enforcement measures and is actively monitoring the situation.The public have been urged to exercise utmost caution.

Read Also
MP Cough Syrup Death: Government To Trace How Coldrif Syrup Entered State; Two More Drugs Banned In...
article-image

All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the state have been tasked to inform retailers, wholesalers, distributors and hospitals to immediately stop selling any available stocks of the banned syrups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

On Camera: Youth Vandalise Restaurant, Assault Manager After Being Denied Room To Play Cards In...

On Camera: Youth Vandalise Restaurant, Assault Manager After Being Denied Room To Play Cards In...

From Classrooms To Clinics: Gujarat Implements PM Modi's Vision For Tribal Empowerment

From Classrooms To Clinics: Gujarat Implements PM Modi's Vision For Tribal Empowerment

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 08, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 08, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...