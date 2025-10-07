 MP Cough Syrup Death: Government To Trace How Coldrif Syrup Entered State; Two More Drugs Banned In State, Says Health Minister
MP Cough Syrup Death: Government To Trace How Coldrif Syrup Entered State; Two More Drugs Banned In State, Says Health Minister

Representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and doctors also held a protest in Chhindwara

Updated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
MP News: Government To Trace How Coldrif Syrup Entered State; Two More Drugs Banned In State, Says Health Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the reported deaths of 16 children in Madhya Pradesh allegedly after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, the state government has launched a probe to ascertain how the medicine entered the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla while talking to media persons on Tuesday said the government will fix accountability of officials who failed to prevent the circulation of the syrup, leading to the fatalities. Strict action will be taken and no one will be spared, he asserted. The minister also informed that two more drugs have now been banned in the state.

Shukla said the Association of Pediatricians has been instructed to advise doctors to check syrup labels carefully. The label must clearly mention that the syrup should not be given to children below four years of age. If any medicine lacks this warning, it should not be prescribed, the minister added.

He further said that all drug inspectors have been directed to identify such syrups in medical stores and initiate necessary action.

article-image

Medical teachers’ body, IMA protest over Chhindwara doctor’s arrest 

A day after paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni was arrested over the death of 16 children in Chhindwara after consuming a cough syrup he had prescribed, the Progressive Medical Teachers Association (PMTA) held a protest here on Tuesday, demanding his release. 

Representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and doctors also held a protest in Chhindwara.  

Dr Soni was posted at the Civil Hospital, Parasia in Chhindwara, before he was suspended and sent to14-day judicial custody on Monday.

PMTA president Dr Rakesh Malviya has written to the principal secretary, Health, demanding action against officials such as the drug controller and drug distributorresponsible for checking the quality of the cough syrup sold in the market. 

Demanding Dr Soni’s release, the PMTA said they would continue their agitation. 

IMA representatives and doctors also marked their protest by tying black bands on their arms outside the district hospital, also demanding Dr Soni’s release. They warned that if their demands were not met, doctors of both government hospitals and private clinics across the state would go on an indefinite strike under the aegis of IMA from Wednesday.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

