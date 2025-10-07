MP News: 'Public Trust Is Our Greatest Asset And We Must Maintain It' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Commissioner-Collectors Conference In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that public trust is our greatest asset and we must maintain it at all costs. He said so at the two-day Commissioner-Collectors Conference in Bhopal.

He said that a responsible and result-oriented governance system has been established in the state to provide immediate and quality services to the public.

जनता और सरकार के बीच आप सभी सेतु हैं।



सरकार की व्यवस्थाओं में जनता न केवल भागीदार है, बल्कि एक महत्वपूर्ण अंग भी है, यह विश्वास उनके मन में आपके माध्यम से ही उत्पन्न होता है... pic.twitter.com/VTTszkkVQu — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 7, 2025

The Chief Minister spoke at the inauguration of the two-day Collector-Commissioner Conference 2025 at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center in Bhopal on Tuesday.

He said that the goal of development of the state through good governance is our priority. Effective implementation of schemes, management efficiency and direct communication with the public play a crucial role in this direction.

Yadav urged officials to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach to everyone in need. He urged officials to increase field visits, reach out to the public to understand their problems directly and help them.

The Chief Minister emphasised that we should great results to the citizens. We all have an important role in democracy and public welfare. Field officials have a responsibility to ensure that the public receives the actual benefits of schemes.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the speed of development in the state must be further accelerated through transparent governance. He said that this two-day conference will focus on how to make governance more simple and efficient, so that the benefits of schemes can reach the public more quickly.

The Chief Minister said that if God has given us the responsibility of working for society, we must fulfill this responsibility like a humble student. We must learn new things every day, in every way and use our skills and experience to implement them efficiently.

The Chief Minister said that farmers will receive a fair price for their soybean crop under all circumstance and registration of farmers under the Bhavantar Yojana will continue until October 17, 2025. The difference in price will be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts within 15 days of crop sale.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Sanjay Kumar Shukla, all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, CEOs of District Panchayats, along with senior government officials and officials from all districts were present at the conference.