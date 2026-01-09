 MP News: Contrary To Uma’s Intent Devda Wants Liquor Consumption To Rise
Former CM Uma Bharti advocates total prohibition, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has banned liquor sales in religious areas. Contrarily, Deputy CM Jagdish Devda urged increasing excise revenue, setting a target of Rs 18,000 crore by March. He called for amending obsolete Excise Act provisions, recovering Rs 1,000 crore in dues, and warned officials against spurious liquor incidents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti wants total prohibition, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in religious places.

On the contrary, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda wants an increase in the consumption of liquor in the state. Uma has been laying stress on the fact that the government should mull over checking the sale of liquor.

At a meeting held on Friday to discuss the Excise Policy 2026-27, Devda said excise revenue should be increased. A target for earning revenue by March this year is Rs 18,000 crore, he said, adding that all officers should gear up to achieve the target.

The image of the excise department is important from the point of earning revenue, he said. Devda sought suggestions from the officers to raise revenue through excise taxes.

If the clauses of the Excise Act 1915 have become obsolete, they should be amended, he said. He also directed the officials to recover Rs 1,000 crore. Devda expressed concern over the incidents of spurious liquor, saying such incidents should not occur in any district.

If any such incident occurs, the district excise officer concerned will be held responsible, he said. Such incidents tarnish the government’s image, he said.

