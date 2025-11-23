Uttarakhand Tribal Villages Ban Liquor, Beer, Chowmein, Momos, Tikki, Chaat & Other Fast Foods At Weddings; ₹1 Lakh Fine Announced

Momos |

Dehradun: In a sweeping community-led decision aimed at strengthening social equality and reviving tradition, 25 villages of Uttarakhand’s Jaunsar–Bawar region have agreed to hold all weddings and auspicious ceremonies with complete simplicity — a move that bans alcohol, fast food and extravagant gifting.

Under the new rules, serving English liquor, beer, chowmein, momos, tikki, chaat and other fast foods at ceremonies has been prohibited. The long-standing custom of the bride’s family gifting a goat has also been discontinued to ease financial pressure on poorer households. Anyone violating these rules will face a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting in Doha village, chaired by Khatt president and ‘Syana’ Rajendra Singh Tomar. The gathering concluded that excessive display, rising competition and modern showmanship were pushing many families into debt. To curb inequality, even the giving and receiving of silver coins, dry fruits and costly gifts has been banned. As per tradition, only the maternal uncle will be allowed to bring wheat, rice and a goat.

Several villages in Jaunsar–Bawar already follow an earlier rule restricting women to wearing only three traditional ornaments at weddings. This was adopted in Kandhar and Kharsi villages to prevent financially weaker families from taking loans to buy expensive gold jewellery. With gold prices soaring, the measure is being viewed as a significant step toward social balance.

Pushback against rising wedding expenses

Community leaders said that modern trends had led to sharp increases in wedding expenses, pushing many into unnecessary competition. Families often borrowed money to arrange lavish fast-food counters, gold ornaments and pricey gift exchanges. The Khatt-style council concluded that such customs deepen social inequality, whereas simpler ceremonies reduce financial strain and help preserve cultural unity.

Jaunsar–Bawar operates through a traditional collective governance model called ‘Khatt Shaili’, in which clusters of 7 to 18 villages make collective social decisions. The system is led by the ‘Syana’, who, along with senior members of the villages, frames rules and resolves social issues — a structure believed to date back to the era of King Virat.

With a population of around 2.5 lakh and more than 20,000 families, nearly 90 percent of Jaunsar–Bawar still lives in joint families. Several homes have 40 to 90 members under one roof. The Chilhad-based Bijalwan family has 90 members, while villages like Brinad–Basteel, Bulhad, Rangeu and Kulha continue to maintain large traditional units of 40–75 members, reflecting the enduring strength of their shared culture.

Community leaders say the new rules will help bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, reduce unnecessary expenditure and deepen social unity — marking one of the most significant social reforms the region has seen in years.